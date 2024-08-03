Sports

Paris Olympics Day 8 LIVE Updates: Manu Bhaker Eyes Historic Medal Hat-Trick; Indian Archers In Action Later

Follow the live scores and Indian event updates from the eighth day of Paris Olympic Games 2024, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
3 August 2024
3 August 2024
Manu Bhaker will compete in the women's 25m pistol final, with an eye on her third medal at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live Olympics coverage on Saturday (August 3), the eighth day of the Paris Games. While 29 medals are on offer today across a wide spectrum of disciplines, Indian eyes will be trained on the ones that bear hopes of the elusive podium. Manu Bhaker will spearhead those hopes and seek a historic hat-trick of medals as she competes in the women's 25m pistol final. Archers Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur will be in action too, and the day will end with boxer Nishant Dev standing a chance to assure himself of a medal if he wins his men's 71kg quarter-final bout. Follow live scores and updates from the Paris 2024 Summer Games, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Paris Olympics Day 8 LIVE Updates

We are building up to another action-packed day in Paris. From an Indian perspective, the day begins with some shooting and golf. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon will compete in the second day of men's and women's skeet qualifying, respectively. Elsewhere, Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar will take the greens for the third round of individual stroke play. All these events are slated to begin at 12:30pm IST. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

