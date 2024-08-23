Other Sports

BMW Championship 2024: Ryder Cup Captain Keagan Bradley Leads After Thunderstorm Delay

Bradley was named USA captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup in a surprise selection last month, after Tiger Woods had been touted for the role

Keagan Bradley, BMW Championship, Golf
Keagan Bradley pictured during his first round at the BMW Championship
info_icon

The United States' Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley built a one-shot lead in the first round of the BMW Championship, before a thunderstorm halted play near Denver. (More Golf News)

Bradley was named USA captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup in a surprise selection last month, after Tiger Woods had been touted for the role.

He shot a six-under 66 in his first round at Castle Pines, Colorado, on Thursday, finishing his round just before inclement weather halted play for three hours.

When play finally resumed, Hideki Matsuyama missed a birdie putt on the final hole, which would have given him a share of the lead alongside Bradley.

Alexander Noren, Adam Scott and Corey Conners all finished one stroke further back at four under, with Xander Schauffele at three under and Rory McIlroy shooting a two-under 70.

Bradley only just scraped into the 50-player field and is aware of the importance of playing the big events ahead of next year's tournament in New York.

"I want to be out there with the guys and the Ryder Cup team," Bradley said after completing his first round.

"I want to be playing with them, on the range with them, in the locker room, in the tournament. It was really important for me to be in this top 50."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. United States Vs Canada, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 Match 2
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Saim Ayub Removes Shakib Al Hasan As PAK Gain Control In Rawalpindi
  3. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand: 1st Test To Contain Scheduled Rest Day For 16 Years - Here's Why
  4. Kuwait Vs Hong Kong, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Nations Cup Match
  5. WI Vs RSA, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch South Africa Vs West Indies Match
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Sees 'New Things' From Joe Gomez Amid Exit Rumours
  2. Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs Skipper Son Heung-Min Wants Trophy To Achieve Legendary Status
  3. Chelsea 2-0 Servette, UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying: Maresca Wants Madueke To Remain A Blue
  4. Football Transfers: Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe Surprised By Kieran Trippier Talk
  5. Ilkay Gundogan: German International Completes Manchester City Return From Barcelona
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  3. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  4. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  5. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: India, Ukraine Sign 4 Agreements; Putin Discussed In Modi-Zelenskyy Meet
  2. What Are A1, A2 Milk Products Whose Labels Were Termed 'Misleading' By FSSAI | Explained
  3. Day In Pics: August 23, 2024
  4. On National Space Day, ISRO Shares How Moon Looks Like Through Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan Rover
  5. Kolkata Doctor Case: Accused Sanjay Roy Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody; CBI To Probe RG Kar Financial Irregularities
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Revised Data Reveals Huge Loophole In US Labor Market | How Will This Affect Federal Reserve Decisions And Economic Policies?
  2. FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know
  3. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  4. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
  5. Instagram Debuts Myspace-Inspired Music Feature And Color-Changing Notes In Sabrina Carpenter Collaboration | All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Pakistan Seeks USD 4 Billion Loan From Middle East Banks To Meet Financial Obligations
  2. Revised Data Reveals Huge Loophole In US Labor Market | How Will This Affect Federal Reserve Decisions And Economic Policies?
  3. Bangladesh Unrest: More Murder Cases Against Deposed PM Hasina, Top Cricketer Shakib Also Charged
  4. Thai Politician Slaps Female Journalist On Camera, Sparks Outrage | Video
  5. Bangladesh Interim Govt Revokes Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's Diplomatic Passport
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Saim Ayub Removes Shakib Al Hasan As PAK Gain Control In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: India, Ukraine Sign 4 Agreements; Putin Discussed In Modi-Zelenskyy Meet