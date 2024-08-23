BMW Championship 2024: Ryder Cup Captain Keagan Bradley Leads After Thunderstorm Delay

The United States' Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley built a one-shot lead in the first round of the BMW Championship, before a thunderstorm halted play near Denver. (More Golf News)
Bradley was named USA captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup in a surprise selection last month, after Tiger Woods had been touted for the role.
He shot a six-under 66 in his first round at Castle Pines, Colorado, on Thursday, finishing his round just before inclement weather halted play for three hours.
When play finally resumed, Hideki Matsuyama missed a birdie putt on the final hole, which would have given him a share of the lead alongside Bradley.
Alexander Noren, Adam Scott and Corey Conners all finished one stroke further back at four under, with Xander Schauffele at three under and Rory McIlroy shooting a two-under 70.
Bradley only just scraped into the 50-player field and is aware of the importance of playing the big events ahead of next year's tournament in New York.
"I want to be out there with the guys and the Ryder Cup team," Bradley said after completing his first round.
"I want to be playing with them, on the range with them, in the locker room, in the tournament. It was really important for me to be in this top 50."