Basketball At Paris Olympics: Coach Steve Kerr Not Satisfied After USA Clinch Top Seed

United States coach Steve Kerr wants to see higher levels from his team in the knockout stage of their Paris Olympics campaign. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Team USA stayed perfect by beating Puerto Rico 104-83 on Saturday, ensuring they sealed the top seed for the last eight.
That means the four-time reigning Olympic champions will take on the seventh seed, Brazil, for a place in the semi-finals.
Anthony Edwards led the USA with 26 points, while Joel Embiid chipped in with 15 and Kevin Durant delivered another fine substitute performance, scoring 11 points from the bench.
And while the USA have tallied up 317 points in their three wins so far, Kerr believes there is much more to come.
"I think we got done what we wanted to accomplish, winning all three games and securing the top seed," said Kerr.
"We know we have to play better. Part of this tournament is it gets harder as you go."
LeBron James added 10 points for the star-studded USA, and he knows it is now do-or-die.
"We know it's going to be difficult, it's going to be challenging," he said. "We better be ready to go."
In Group C's other game, Nikola Jokic scored 22 points and finished with 13 rebounds, while Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points, as Serbia saw off South Sudan 96-85.
While Serbia clinched the fourth seed to set up a meeting with Australia, South Sudan's inaugural Olympics campaign is over, with Greece scraping in as one of the two best third-placed teams.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's team will take on second seed Germany, who like the USA, won their three group games.