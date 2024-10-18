Archery World Cup Final 2024 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The five Indians who will compete in Mexico are Asian Games gold medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Olympians Deepika Kumari and Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge. While Jyoti will compete in the compound women archery section as the top seed, Deepika will participate in the recurve women category, Dhiraj in recurve men and Priyansh, Prathamesh in compound men.