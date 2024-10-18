Other Sports

Archery World Cup Final 2024 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Five Indian archers will represent the country at Archery World Cup Final 2024. Check out the salient details of the marquee year-ending competition in Mexico

Indian archer Dhiraj Bommadevara in action at Paris Olympics
File photo of Indian archer Dhiraj Bommadevara in action at the Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
The 2024 archery season will conclude with the marquee Archery World Cup Final in Tlaxcala, Mexico from 19-21 October. The competition will feature 32 of the season's best archers vying for top honours in the individual events of the sport's annual international circuit. (More Sports News)

Archery World Cup Final 2024: Indians In Action

The Archery World Cup Final will comprise individual men’s and women’s competitions in recurve and compound archery, and five Indian archers will represent the country. The event will be available for live streaming in India.

The five Indians who will compete in Mexico are Asian Games gold medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Olympians Deepika Kumari and Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge. While Jyoti will compete in the compound women archery section as the top seed, Deepika will participate in the recurve women category, Dhiraj in recurve men and Priyansh, Prathamesh in compound men.

Archery World Cup Final 2024: How They Qualified

The qualification route for the World Cup Final was three-fold: either by winning one of the three World Cup stages held in Shanghai, Yecheon and Antalya, or by winning an individual recurve gold medal at Paris Olympic Games 2024, or via World Cup rankings.

Jyothi was the only Indian to qualify through the first route, claiming India’s only individual gold by winning the women’s compound archery event at the Shanghai World Cup. The other four archers advanced for the World Cup Final through ranking points accumulated from the World Cup series.

Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam form the most successful Indian compound pair. - null
Archery World Cup, Stage 3: Abhishek Verma, Jyothi Surekha Vennam Win Compound Mixed Team Gold For India

BY PTI

Archery World Cup Final 2024: Format And Schedule

The 32 archers will compete across the four aforementioned categories in the recurve and compound disciplines. Eight archers will contest in each category, with the winner decided on the outcome of a matchplay bracket.

Each of the four competition sessions consists of eight matches: four quarter-finals, two semi-finals, a bronze and a gold medal match. An archer must win three consecutive matches to be crowned champion. The winners will earn a cash prize of 30,000 Swiss Franc (around INR 29.13 lakh).

Below is the full schedule of Archery World Cup Final 2024 (all timings in IST):-

October 19, Saturday: Men’s compound individual events from 9.30pm onwards

October 20, Sunday: Women’s compound individual events from 1.30am onwards and men’s recurve individual events from 9.30pm onwards

October 21, Monday: Recurve women’s individual events from 3.30am onwards

2024 Paralympic Games Archery: Harvinder Singh competes in the men's Individual Recurve Open - | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
Harvinder Singh Wins India's First-Ever Archery Gold In Paralympic History - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Archery World Cup Final 2024: Live Streaming Details

When and where will Archery World Cup Final 2024 be played?

Archery World Cup Final 2024 will be played from October 19 to 21, 2024 in a temporary spectator stadium constructed next to the Palacio de Gobierno (government palace) in the city of Tlaxcala de Xicohtencatl, the capital city of Tlaxcala, in Mexico.

Where will Archery World Cup Final 2024 be telecast and live streamed?

Archery World Cup Final 2024 will be streamed live on the Archery+ platform in India. Live broadcast details are not yet available in India.

