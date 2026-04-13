Indian Athletics Series-3: Who Was The Man That Intruded Junior Men's 200M Final At JLN? Adille J Sumariwalla Identifies

The moment, captured on video, started circulating on social media soon after, prompting reactions from fans, athletes, and officials. Many questioned how an unauthorised individual was able to access the track during a live race without immediate intervention

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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Adille J Sumariwalla Identifies intruder at JLN
Athletics Federation Of India President Adille Sumariwalla Photo: File photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bizarre moment unfolds at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi

  • A man interrupted the Junior men's 200 metre final while the athletes were running

  • Indian athletics chief Adille J. Sumariwalla identified the man; Tejaswin Shankar

A startling breach during a junior race at the Indian Athletics Series-3 in New Delhi has drawn criticism on social media after a man was seen walking onto the track in the middle of a live event.

The incident occurred on April 11 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where athletes were competing in the junior men’s 200 metres final. With runners sprinting at full pace, a man suddenly appeared in their path, forcing one athlete to veer slightly off his line to avoid a collision.

The moment, captured on video, started circulating on social media soon after, prompting reactions from fans, athletes, and officials. Many questioned how an unauthorised individual was able to access the track during a live race without immediate intervention.

In the immediate aftermath, there was confusion over the identity of the individual.

Some on the day of the event suggested he was a volunteer, while others claimed he was a spectator who had wandered onto the track.

Amid the reaction, Tejaswin Shankar also weighed in, replying to the video on X with a mix of laughing and drowning emojis, highlighting concerns around event management.

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The situation was clarified on Monday, April 13, when Adille J. Sumariwalla, Vice President of World Athletics, responded, stating that the individual in question was a journalist.

In the immediate aftermath, there was confusion over the identity of the individual.

Some on the day of the event suggested he was a volunteer, while others claimed he was a spectator who had wandered onto the track.

Amid the reaction, Tejaswin Shankar also weighed in, replying to the video on X with a mix of laughing and drowning emojis, highlighting concerns around event management.

The situation was clarified on Monday, April 13, when Adille J. Sumariwalla, Vice President of World Athletics, responded, stating that the individual in question was a journalist.

Despite the clarification, the incident has raised questions about safety protocols at national-level competitions.

Observers noted that the presence of an unauthorised person on the track during a sprint event could have led to serious consequences given the speed of the athletes.

With India aiming to host events like the Commonwealth Games 2030, the episode has prompted discussion on whether current event management standards meet international expectations.

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