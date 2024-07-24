Other Sports

2024 Olympics Diaries: Parisians' Divided Views On Games, Half Empty Hotels And ‘Safe’ Seine

Paris is hosting the Olympics after 100 long years and the volunteers, who are the heart and soul of the mega multi-sporting competition, see the Games starting July 26 as an event of their lives

Eiffel Tower-Paris Olympics
Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo: AP/David Goldman
info_icon

For the fortunate few out of the 45,000 volunteers supporting the Paris Olympics, a chance meeting with tennis star Carlos Alcaraz at the airport has already made their volunteering stint special. (More Sports News)

Paris is hosting the Olympics after 100 long years and the volunteers, who are the heart and soul of the mega multi-sporting competition, see the Games starting July 26 as an event of their lives.

"I am already 60 and retired. Safe to say that Paris will not be hosting another Olympics in my lifetime and being part of it now makes it the event of my life," said an excited volunteer at the Paris Orly airport, who didn't wish to be named.

"And 20 minutes ago, Alcaraz landed here and I helped him get his accreditation. So for me the experienced has already become unforgettable," she added.

Local transport fares double

The Paris 2024 Olympic medals. - Photo - X/TonyEstanguet
Paris Olympic Games 2024 Medal Prediction: Who Will Win Most Medals? Top 20 Predicted

BY Associated Press

However, not all locals are pleased about the impact that the Games has already had on their daily lives. The local transportation fares have gone up from 2.15 euros to 4 euros since Saturday and they will remain in effect till September 8, when the subsequent Paralympics conclude.

The movement too has been restricted close to the Olympic venues, impacting public life. What goes in favour of the Games that majority of the 32 disciplines will be staged in the city and with its existing infrastructure including the iconic sites like the Eiffel Tower.

"It is a proud moment for Parisians that the city is hosting the Olympics but that should not impact the daily life of the people. The local transport fares have doubled and that has not gone down well with me and the locals in the city. Increasing fares was not the best move by the authorities," said Victoire Delarue at Gare du Nord, the busiest train station in the city.

Benjamin Raucoule, who is working the Paris Games organizing committee, has been part of the mega project for the past two years and he is happy that it is all coming to fruition with the opening ceremony on Friday.

"I love sport and to be able to work on the biggest sporting event in the world is a dream come true. The experience has also prepared me for the future. I would also like to work on the Los Angeles edition in 2028," said Benjamin.

For volunteer Maud Thirouin, who aspires to be a successful architect, Paris staging the Games should be a matter of immense pride for all the residents of the city.

"There are people who don't care much about the Games taking place in the city but a lot of them do. Volunteering has given me a lifetime opportunity and I hope to make the most of it,” she said.

Half-empty hotels

French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a selfie with volunteers as he visits the Olympic Village, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP
2024 Paris Games: Athletes Enjoying Their First Days at the Giant Olympic Village

BY Associated Press

A massive demand for accommodation was projected for the entire duration of the Olympics. A sizable number of Parisians have gone on holidays, putting their properties on rent to make a quick buck but surprisingly hotels have not witnessed the surge that was expected.

It is also the peak season in Paris but the demand remains lukewarm.

"At this time of the year, the per night tariff of our hotel is at least 120 euros, we are selling it for the half the price. That sums up the situation.

"Olympics being held is not so good for us. There are restrictions to move around and you need QR code to enter certain areas," said Samir, a manager at a hotel near Place de Clichy station.

Is Seine safe?

One of the most ambitious projects that the local authorities undertook for the Olympics was the cleaning up of river Seine, which will be hosting the opening ceremony, triathlon and marathon swimming.

The ceremony, the first on water in the rich history of Olympics, should be a spectacular event but questions remain over the safety measures taken.

Swimming was banned in the Seine 100 years ago but with around 1. 5 billion euros spent on its cleaning, the river has been deemed "fit to swim" at least by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who finally took a dip in the river last week after multiple delays.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  2. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
  3. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Leaves It On ICC To Convince India To Travel To Pakistan
  4. England Vs West Indies, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  5. Washington Freedom Vs San Francisco Unicorns Qualifier Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Alvaro Morata, Rodri Charged For Gibraltar Chant During Spain's Trophy Celebration
  3. La Liga: New Boss Hansi Flick Wants More Direct Approach From FC Barcelona
  4. English Premier League: Mohammed Salah Among Arne Slot's Liverpool Squad Ahead Of US Tour
  5. Newcastle United: Joelinton Calls On Eddie Howe, Bruno Guimaraes To Stay At NUFC Amid England, Manchester City Links
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Complaints Pour-in Against Bureaucrat Smita Sabharwal After Her Comments On Disability Quota
  2. Weather News LIVE Updates: Mumbaikars Advised To Stay In Amid Heavy Rains; Heavy Rains Lash Delhi
  3. 'Shelter For Helpless People..': Bangladesh Objects To Mamata's Remark; Centre Says State Can't Decide
  4. Budget 2024: INDIA Bloc Set To Protest In Parliament Today Over 'Discrimination' Against Oppn-Ruled States
  5. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu To Boycott NITI Aayog Meet On July 27 To Condemn Union Budget 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  2. Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Court Says ‘Sufficient Material On Record’ Against 6 Accused
  3. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
US News
  1. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  2. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  3. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  4. Visiting Disneyland Paris? Here’s Everything You Should Know Before You Go
  5. 'With A Heavy Heart': US Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Resigns Amid Backlash Over Trump Assassination Bid
World News
  1. UN Warns Yemen Of 'Devastating Region-Wide Escalation' Amid Situations In Red Sea, Israel
  2. Russia Passes Bill To Broaden 'Undesirable' Organisation Criteria
  3. Cocaine Sharks Found In Brazil, Scientists Brace For Erratic Behaviour
  4. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  5. Young Pilot, Living Her Dream', Dies In 'Fluke' Accident In New York | Details
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament News: Union Budget 2024 Presented, Heat From Oppn & More | Highlights