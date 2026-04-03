Oklahoma City Thunders Vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2026: Thunder Dismantle Lakers In Record Rout
The Oklahoma City Thunder delivered a statement win, crushing the LA Lakers 139-96. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander outshone the competition with 28 points, leading a Thunder offense that shot nearly 54% from the field. The night turned from bad to worse for Los Angeles as superstar Luka Doncic exited the game in the third quarter with a left hamstring injury. Isaiah Joe added 20 points off the bench for OKC, who led by as many as 31 at halftime in one of the most lopsided matchups of the season. See best photos below.
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