Oklahoma City Thunders Vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2026: Thunder Dismantle Lakers In Record Rout

Oklahoma City Thunder center Branden Carlson (15) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong

1/9 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxi Kleber (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong





2/9 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) drives against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong





3/9 Oklahoma City Thunder center Branden Carlson (15) drives against Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxi Kleber (14) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong





4/9 Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Kenrich Williams (34) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong





5/9 Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong





6/9 Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Jalen Williams (8) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong





7/9 Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong





8/9 Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong





9/9 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. | Photo: AP/Gerald Leong





