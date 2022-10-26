Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

NZ Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rain Washes Away New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Super 12 Encounter

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan match at ICC T20 World Cup 2022 was scheduled for a 1:30 PM IST start at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Covers remain over the wicket at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
Covers remain over the wicket at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 5:25 pm

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The Group 1 Super 12 match was scheduled to start at 1.30 PM IST but rain forced the players to remain indoors.

Scorecard | Cricket News

Both teams shared a point each as rain refused to relent, forcing the umpires to call off the match. The covers were removed ahead of the scheduled inspection, but the rain again came down heavily at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Earlier, in the rain-hit opening game of the day at the MCG, Ireland stunned England by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method following multiple interruptions. For both New Zealand and Afghanistan, Wednesday's game was their second outing in the Super 12 stage.

While New Zealand beat defending champions Australia by 89 runs in their opening match, Afghanistan lost by five wickets to England. As far as the group stands, New Zealand hold the top spot with three points from two games.

Sri Lanka, England, Ireland and Australia occupy the next four spots with two points each while Afghanistan take the last place. Afghanistan take on Ireland in their next game on Friday while New Zealand face Sri Lanka next.  

Tags

Sports T20 Worldcup Cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Afghanistan National Cricket Team New Zealand National Cricket Team Melbourne Cricket Ground
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read