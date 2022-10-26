NZ Vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rain Washes Away New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Super 12 Encounter

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The Group 1 Super 12 match was scheduled to start at 1.30 PM IST but rain forced the players to remain indoors.

Both teams shared a point each as rain refused to relent, forcing the umpires to call off the match. The covers were removed ahead of the scheduled inspection, but the rain again came down heavily at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Earlier, in the rain-hit opening game of the day at the MCG, Ireland stunned England by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method following multiple interruptions. For both New Zealand and Afghanistan, Wednesday's game was their second outing in the Super 12 stage.

While New Zealand beat defending champions Australia by 89 runs in their opening match, Afghanistan lost by five wickets to England. As far as the group stands, New Zealand hold the top spot with three points from two games.

Sri Lanka, England, Ireland and Australia occupy the next four spots with two points each while Afghanistan take the last place. Afghanistan take on Ireland in their next game on Friday while New Zealand face Sri Lanka next.