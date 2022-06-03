Friday, Jun 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Norway Chess Tournament: Viswanathan Anand Remains On Top With Third Consecutive Win

Viswanathan Anand had defeated Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Veselin Topalov of Bulgaria in the first two rounds.

Norway Chess Tournament: Viswanathan Anand Remains On Top With Third Consecutive Win
Viswanathan Anand won the Armageddon (sudden death game) after the regular classical match against Wang Hao was drawn on Friday. Twitter/@chesscom_in

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jun 2022 3:27 pm

Indian legend Viswanathan Anand continued his winning run in the Classical section of the Norway Chess tournament as he defeated China's Wang Hao in the third round to remain on top of the standings. (More Sports News)

The 52-year-old Anand won the Armageddon (sudden death game) early on Friday after the regular classical match was drawn after 39 moves.

The Armageddon saw the former world champion pip Hao in 44 moves to take his points tally to 7.5. He is followed by American Wesley So, who is on 6 points, and world No.1 Magnus Carlsen (5.5).

Related stories

Chessable Masters 2022: R Praggnanandhaa Loses To Ding Liren In Final

Chessable Masters: R Praggnanandhaa Stuns World Champion Magnus Carlsen For Second Time This Year

World Chess Body FIDE Suspends Russia, Belarus From Its Official Events

This is the Indian ace's third straight win in the Classical section after having beaten Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria) in the first two rounds.

Carlsen bounced back to win against Teimour Radjabov after having lost in the second round to So via the Armageddon.

In the other matches of the day, Vachier-Lagrave defeated Norwegian Aryan Tari and Anish Giri shared points with So, drawing the classical and Armageddon games while Shakhriyar Mamedyarov topped Topalov in the sudden death.

In the ongoing Norway Chess tournament, the players take part in a Armageddon (sudden death) in case of a draw in the classical game. 

American star So had won the Blitz event which preceded the Classical section.

Tags

Sports Chess Norway Chess Tournament Viswanathan Anand Anish Giri Wang Hao Wesley So Magnus Carlsen Norway
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read