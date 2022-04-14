New Zealand Cricket Awards 2021: Sir Richard Hadlee Salutes Tim Southee After Pacer Bags Top Honour

New Zealand’s greatest fast bowler Ricard Hadlee feels fellow countryman Tim Southee is getting better day by day after the latter won the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal - an honour bestowed on the country’s performer in a calendar year at the New Zealand Cricket Awards. (More Cricket News)

Southee, who had not previously won the supreme award, was named the winner on the basis of his sheer consistency throughout the summer; at home and abroad, in red and white-ball cricket. Southee is currently in Mumbai representing Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.

Southee shared the podium with Bert Sutcliffe Medal recipient Penny Kinsella, the Test Player of the Year Devon Conway, and the women's and men's Domestic Players of the Year – Nensi Patel, and joint male winners Tom Bruce and Robbie O'Donnell.

“You’re a very deserving winner,” Hadlee said. “We go back 14 years to when I was part of the selection panel who first picked you and to watch you develop over the years into the fine-tuned bowler you are now has been quite remarkable.”

Southee’s 2021-22 season saw him claim 36 Test wickets at 23.88 over the judging period, including best figures of 6 for 43 against England at Lord’s and five crucial wickets against India in the victorious ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton.

The right-arm pacer spearheaded the New Zealand attack at the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and captained the side for the T20 series away to India. He claimed 12 wickets over the T20 season at 19.75 with a best of 3 for 16 against India.

Southee has now taken 338 Test wickets - 23 fewer than Daniel Vettori and 93 short of the record-holder Hadlee. The former pacer also expressed his desire for Southee to break his record. “You seem to be in total control of your game and bowling as well as you ever have.

“You’ve got a simple technique which is easy to repeat, and your skill sets have gone to another level. No doubt the 400 Test wickets are in sight and maybe that magic number 431 is in the back of your mind,” added Hadlee.

“It's a huge honour to win such a prestigious award,” Southee said according to www.stuff.co.nz. He added, “Like most cricketers growing up I knew all about the exploits of Sir Richard and it's certainly pretty humbling to win his award this year.

“While the accolades are nice, I think it really just reflects the way we have worked together as a group and played our cricket for a long period of time. It's been great to be a part of this period and being able to win games for our country which is something that's very special,” added Southee.