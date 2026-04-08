New Orleans Pelicans 156-137 Utah Jazz, NBA 2026: Fears And Poole Lead The Pels To Record-Breaking Victory

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) is congratulated by teammates including guard Dejounte Murray, left, forward Zion Williamson, forward Herbert Jones, guard Saddiq Bey, and forward Trey Murphy III during the second half after Fears scored 40 points against the Utah Jazz during an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton

1/9 New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) shoots against Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton





2/9 New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) shoots against Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton





3/9 New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) shoots against Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton





4/9 Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton





5/9 Utah Jazz forward Blake Hinson (2) flips after shooting against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Alexander during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton





6/9 Utah Jazz forward Blake Hinson (2) battles New Orleans Pelicans guard Micah Peavy (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton





7/9 Utah Jazz guard Bez Mbeng (21) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (3) of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton





8/9 Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Kevon Looney (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton





9/9 New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz guard Kennedy Chandler (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton





