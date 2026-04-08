New Orleans Pelicans 156-137 Utah Jazz, NBA 2026: Fears And Poole Lead The Pels To Record-Breaking Victory
The New Orleans Pelicans ended their eight-game losing streak in spectacular fashion on Tuesday, April 07, defeating the Utah Jazz with a massive 156–137 final score. This high-scoring game at the Smoothie King Center was a historic night for the Pelicans, as they set new franchise records for most points in a single game and most points in a single quarter. The star of the night was rookie Jeremiah Fears, who set a Pelicans rookie record by scoring 40 points. His aggressive play was supported by Jordan Poole, who contributed 34 points, including an incredible 22 points in the third quarter alone. During that period, New Orleans outscored Utah 50–27, effectively turning a close game into a blowout. The Utah Jazz struggled to keep pace defensively, losing their 10th consecutive game. While Kennedy Chandler led the Jazz with 31 points and Bez Mbeng added a career-high 26, it wasn't enough to stop the Pelicans' record-breaking offense.
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