New Orleans Pelicans 156-137 Utah Jazz, NBA 2026: Fears And Poole Lead The Pels To Record-Breaking Victory

The New Orleans Pelicans ended their eight-game losing streak in spectacular fashion on Tuesday, April 07, defeating the Utah Jazz with a massive 156–137 final score. This high-scoring game at the Smoothie King Center was a historic night for the Pelicans, as they set new franchise records for most points in a single game and most points in a single quarter. The star of the night was rookie Jeremiah Fears, who set a Pelicans rookie record by scoring 40 points. His aggressive play was supported by Jordan Poole, who contributed 34 points, including an incredible 22 points in the third quarter alone. During that period, New Orleans outscored Utah 50–27, effectively turning a close game into a blowout. The Utah Jazz struggled to keep pace defensively, losing their 10th consecutive game. While Kennedy Chandler led the Jazz with 31 points and Bez Mbeng added a career-high 26, it wasn't enough to stop the Pelicans' record-breaking offense.

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New Orleans Pelicans 156-137 Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) is congratulated by teammates including guard Dejounte Murray, left, forward Zion Williamson, forward Herbert Jones, guard Saddiq Bey, and forward Trey Murphy III during the second half after Fears scored 40 points against the Utah Jazz during an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton
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New Orleans Pelicans 156-137 Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Jeremiah Fears
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears (0) shoots against Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton
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New Orleans Pelicans 156-137 Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) shoots against Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton
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New Orleans Pelicans 156-137 Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) shoots against Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton
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New Orleans Pelicans 156-137 Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton
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New Orleans Pelicans 156-137 Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Blake Hinson
Utah Jazz forward Blake Hinson (2) flips after shooting against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Alexander during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton
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New Orleans Pelicans 156-137 Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Blake Hinson
Utah Jazz forward Blake Hinson (2) battles New Orleans Pelicans guard Micah Peavy (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton
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New Orleans Pelicans 156-137 Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Bez Mbeng
Utah Jazz guard Bez Mbeng (21) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (3) of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton
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New Orleans Pelicans 156-137 Utah Jazz NBA basketball-John Konchar
Utah Jazz guard John Konchar (55) shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Kevon Looney (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton
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New Orleans Pelicans 156-137 Utah Jazz NBA basketball-Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz guard Kennedy Chandler (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Matthew Hinton
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