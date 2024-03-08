Sports

NBA: Stephen Curry Goes Down Injured As Golden State Warriors Go Down To Chicago Bulls - In Pics

Stephen Curry’s troublesome right ankle buckled again, and that hurt as much as anything for the Golden State Warriors in yet another late-game defeat. Coach Steve Kerr didn’t have an immediate postgame update on the two-time MVP’s status other than his foot was being treated in a bucket of ice. DeMar DeRozan converted a three-point play with 26 seconds left after hitting a key jumper at the 43-second mark on his way to 33 points, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Warriors 125-122 on Thursday night after Curry limped off and went to the locker room in the closing minutes. Klay Thompson put the Warriors ahead on a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left before DeRozan delivered again in Chicago’s third straight victory. Curry exited with 3:51 to play having scored 15 points, while Thompson finished with 25 points. Nikola Vucevic had 33 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Chicago, hitting a tying 3-pointer with 2:49 remaining. The Bulls won for the fourth time in five games and snapped an eight-game losing streak on Golden State’s home floor with their first win in the Bay Area since a 113-111 overtime victory on Jan. 27, 2015.