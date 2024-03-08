Sports

NBA: Stephen Curry Goes Down Injured As Golden State Warriors Go Down To Chicago Bulls - In Pics

Stephen Curry’s troublesome right ankle buckled again, and that hurt as much as anything for the Golden State Warriors in yet another late-game defeat. Coach Steve Kerr didn’t have an immediate postgame update on the two-time MVP’s status other than his foot was being treated in a bucket of ice. DeMar DeRozan converted a three-point play with 26 seconds left after hitting a key jumper at the 43-second mark on his way to 33 points, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Warriors 125-122 on Thursday night after Curry limped off and went to the locker room in the closing minutes. Klay Thompson put the Warriors ahead on a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left before DeRozan delivered again in Chicago’s third straight victory. Curry exited with 3:51 to play having scored 15 points, while Thompson finished with 25 points. Nikola Vucevic had 33 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Chicago, hitting a tying 3-pointer with 2:49 remaining. The Bulls won for the fourth time in five games and snapped an eight-game losing streak on Golden State’s home floor with their first win in the Bay Area since a 113-111 overtime victory on Jan. 27, 2015.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) takes the ball away from Golden State Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.

1/9
NBA%3A%20Golden%20State%20Warriors%20vs%20Chicago%20Bulls
NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Golden State Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis, left, and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan reach for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.

2/9
NBA%3A%20Golden%20State%20Warriors%20vs%20Chicago%20Bulls
NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Golden State Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) and Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) compete for possession of the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.

Advertisement
3/9
NBA%3A%20Golden%20State%20Warriors%20vs%20Chicago%20Bulls
NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry limps off the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in San Francisco.

4/9
NBA%3A%20Golden%20State%20Warriors%20vs%20Chicago%20Bulls
NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry limps off the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in San Francisco.

Advertisement
5/9
NBA%3A%20Golden%20State%20Warriors%20vs%20Chicago%20Bulls
NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) looks for an open teammate during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Advertisement
6/9
NBA%3A%20Golden%20State%20Warriors%20vs%20Chicago%20Bulls
NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu drives against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.

Advertisement
7/9
NBA%3A%20Golden%20State%20Warriors%20vs%20Chicago%20Bulls
NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) moves the ball while defended by Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.

8/9
NBA%3A%20Golden%20State%20Warriors%20vs%20Chicago%20Bulls
NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, left, shoots while defended by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.

9/9
NBA%3A%20Golden%20State%20Warriors%20vs%20Chicago%20Bulls
NBA: Golden State Warriors vs Chicago Bulls | Photo: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry drives against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.

Tags

Golden State Warriors

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement