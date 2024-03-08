NBA: Stephen Curry Goes Down Injured As Golden State Warriors Go Down To Chicago Bulls - In Pics

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) takes the ball away from Golden State Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.
Golden State Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis, left, and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan reach for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.
Golden State Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) and Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) compete for possession of the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry limps off the court during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in San Francisco.
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) looks for an open teammate during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu drives against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) moves the ball while defended by Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II, left, shoots while defended by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry drives against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco.