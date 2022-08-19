Friday, Aug 19, 2022
National Para Athletics Championships: Sumit Antil, Yogesh Kathuniya Create New World Records

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil created a new world record after hurling the spear to a record distance of 68.62m in his event.

Sumit Antil's previous world record throw of 68.55m in the F64 category came at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Sumit Antil's previous world record throw of 68.55m in the F64 category came at the Tokyo Paralympics. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 8:53 pm

Tokyo Paralympics champion javelin thrower Sumit Antil and silver medallist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya created new world records at the ongoing fourth Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships at the Sri Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday. (More Sports News)

Sumit, picked up from where left off in Tokyo, and created a new world record after hurling the spear to a record distance of 68.62m in his event.

The 24-year-old para athlete's previous world record throw of 68.55m in the F64 category came at the Tokyo Games last year. He also broke the world record thrice during his six attempts.

Yogesh, on the other hand, also created a new world record in the discus throw event with a throw of 48.34m.

