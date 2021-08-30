August 30, 2021
Sumit Antil Wins India's 2nd Gold Medal At Tokyo Paralympics With New World Record In Javelin Throw

Sumit Antil produced a monster throw of 68.55m in the fifth attempt to destroy the 10-men field and recreated his own world record

Outlook Web Bureau 30 August 2021
New world record holder Sumit Sumit of India competes in the men's javelin throw F64 final during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, August 30, 2021.
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Indian sports has never seen such a day. It rained medals for India, literally. Hours after shooter Avani Lekhara became the first-ever Indian woman to win an individual gold medal at either Paralympics or Olympics, Sumit Antil created a new world record to win in men's javelin throw - F64. (More Sports News)

After starting with a throw of 66.95m, Sumit set the new record with a throw of 68.08 in his second attempt. The previous world record, also in his name, was 62.88m, which he created in Dubai in 2019.

But that's not over. He returned for a monster throw of 68.55 in his fight attempt.

Another Indian competitor in the event, Sandeep Chaudhary finished fourth with a best throw of 62.20.

Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku kept Antil on his toes during the 10-man final with throws of 62.11, 59.81, 63.49, 65.61, 61.64 and 65.05, but it was Australia's Michal Burian who took the silver with a best throw of 66.29 in his final attempt.

This was India's last medal event for the day, and the country has won two golds, two silvers and a bronze. Yesterday, India won a silver and two bronze.

But one of the bronze medals, that of discus thrower Vinod Kumar was declared ineligible after being found ineligible in the disability classification assessment.

