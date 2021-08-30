August 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Avani Lekhara First Indian Woman To Shoot Paralympics Gold, Equals Record At Tokyo 2020

Avani Lekhara First Indian Woman To Shoot Paralympics Gold, Equals Record At Tokyo 2020

Avani Lekhara clinches India's first gold in Tokyo Paralympics by winning the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event

Outlook Web Bureau 30 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:36 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Avani Lekhara First Indian Woman To Shoot Paralympics Gold, Equals Record At Tokyo 2020
Avani Lekhara finished seventh in the qualification round with a total score of 621.7. But produced a stunning recovery to win the gold.
Courtesy: Twitter
Avani Lekhara First Indian Woman To Shoot Paralympics Gold, Equals Record At Tokyo 2020
outlookindia.com
2021-08-30T09:36:59+05:30

Avani Lekhara won India's fourth medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 with a world-record-equalling effort on Monday. (More Sports News)

She shot a total score of 249.6 in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final.

Lekhara finished seventh in the qualification round with a total score of 621.7. But produced a stunning recovery to win the gold.

The 19-year-old finished with a world record-equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

She's the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

In the SH1 Rifle category, shooters are able to hold a gun with arms. The athletes have an impairment in their legs, for example amputations or paraplegia. Some athletes will compete in a seated position, while others will compete in a standing position.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Lionel Messi Makes Ligue 1 Debut, But Wantaway Kylian Mbappe Steals The Show As PSG Beat Reims

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shooting - Sports Other Sports Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos