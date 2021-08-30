Avani Lekhara First Indian Woman To Shoot Paralympics Gold, Equals Record At Tokyo 2020

Avani Lekhara won India's fourth medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 with a world-record-equalling effort on Monday. (More Sports News)

She shot a total score of 249.6 in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final.

Lekhara finished seventh in the qualification round with a total score of 621.7. But produced a stunning recovery to win the gold.

The 19-year-old finished with a world record-equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

She's the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).

In the SH1 Rifle category, shooters are able to hold a gun with arms. The athletes have an impairment in their legs, for example amputations or paraplegia. Some athletes will compete in a seated position, while others will compete in a standing position.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine