Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Mountain Biking Medallists - In Pics

A total of 514 cyclists, with an equal number of men and women for the first time in the sport's history, are competing at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 cycling competitions. The mountain biking discipline was scheduled from 28 July to 29 July at Elancourt Hill, across two medal events -- men's and women's cross-country racing -- and saw some top-notch performances. Great Britain's Tom Pidcock claimed the gold medal in the men's event, while host France's Pauline Ferrand-Prevot reigned supreme in the women's section.

Men's mountain bike race: Gold medalist Thomas Pidcock, of Britain, center, silver medallist Victor Koretzky, of France, left, and bronze medallist Alan Hatherly, of South Africa | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Thomas Pidcock, of Britain, center, shows his gold medal flanked by silver medallist Victor Koretzky, of France, left, and bronze medallist Alan Hatherly, of South Africa, after the men's mountain bike race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.

Womens mountain bike cycling: Pauline Ferrand Prevot, of France, centre, shows her gold medal with silver medallist Haley Batten, of United States, left, and bronze medallist Jenny Rissveds, of Sweden
Women's mountain bike cycling: Pauline Ferrand Prevot, of France, centre, shows her gold medal with silver medallist Haley Batten, of United States, left, and bronze medallist Jenny Rissveds, of Sweden | Photo: AP/George Walker IV

Pauline Ferrand Prevot, of France, centre, winner of the women's mountain bike cycling event, shows her gold medal flanked by silver medallist Haley Batten, of United States, left, and bronze medallist Jenny Rissveds, of Sweden, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.

Mens mountain bike race: Thomas Pidcock, of Britain, bites the gold medal
Men's mountain bike race: Thomas Pidcock, of Britain, bites the gold medal | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Thomas Pidcock, of Britain, bites the gold medal of the men's mountain bike race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.

Womens mountain bike cycling gold medallist Pauline Ferrand Prevot, of France
Women's mountain bike cycling gold medallist Pauline Ferrand Prevot, of France | Photo: AP/George Walker IV

Gold medallist Pauline Ferrand Prevot, of France, poses during the podium ceremony for the women's mountain bike cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.

Mens mountain bike race silver medallist Victor Koretzky, of France
Men's mountain bike race silver medallist Victor Koretzky, of France | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Silver medallist Victor Koretzky, of France, celebrates after completing the men's mountain bike race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.

Mens mountain bike race bronze medallist Alan Hatherly, of South Africa
Men's mountain bike race bronze medallist Alan Hatherly, of South Africa | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Bronze medallist Alan Hatherly, of South Africa, attends the medal ceremony for the men's mountain bike race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.

Womens mountain bike cycling silver medallist Haley Batten, of United States
Women's mountain bike cycling silver medallist Haley Batten, of United States | Photo: AP/George Walker IV

Silver medallist Haley Batten, of United States, poses during the podium ceremony for the women's mountain bike cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.

Womens mountain bike cycling bronze medallist Jenny Rissveds, of Sweden
Women's mountain bike cycling bronze medallist Jenny Rissveds, of Sweden | Photo: AP/George Walker IV

Bronze medallist Jenny Rissveds, of Sweden, poses during the podium ceremony for the women's mountain bike cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.

