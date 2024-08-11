Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Mountain Biking Medallists - In Pics

A total of 514 cyclists, with an equal number of men and women for the first time in the sport's history, are competing at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 cycling competitions. The mountain biking discipline was scheduled from 28 July to 29 July at Elancourt Hill, across two medal events -- men's and women's cross-country racing -- and saw some top-notch performances. Great Britain's Tom Pidcock claimed the gold medal in the men's event, while host France's Pauline Ferrand-Prevot reigned supreme in the women's section.