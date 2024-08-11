Thomas Pidcock, of Britain, center, shows his gold medal flanked by silver medallist Victor Koretzky, of France, left, and bronze medallist Alan Hatherly, of South Africa, after the men's mountain bike race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot, of France, centre, winner of the women's mountain bike cycling event, shows her gold medal flanked by silver medallist Haley Batten, of United States, left, and bronze medallist Jenny Rissveds, of Sweden, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.
Thomas Pidcock, of Britain, bites the gold medal of the men's mountain bike race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.
Gold medallist Pauline Ferrand Prevot, of France, poses during the podium ceremony for the women's mountain bike cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.
Silver medallist Victor Koretzky, of France, celebrates after completing the men's mountain bike race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.
Bronze medallist Alan Hatherly, of South Africa, attends the medal ceremony for the men's mountain bike race, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.
Silver medallist Haley Batten, of United States, poses during the podium ceremony for the women's mountain bike cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.
Bronze medallist Jenny Rissveds, of Sweden, poses during the podium ceremony for the women's mountain bike cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Elancourt, France.