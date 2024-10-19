Motorsport

United States GP: Formula One Season Resumes With Lando Norris Closing In On Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen still has a 52-point lead as he chases his fourth consecutive championship with six races left

Winner-Red-Bull-driver- Max-Verstappen
Winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, center, celebrates on the podium with second placed McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, and third Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico after the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo)
info_icon

Max Verstappen and Red Bull are in retreat as the Formula 1 season resumes in Texas. (More Sports News)

The series returns from a month-long autumn break at the United States Grand Prix with the Dutch driver still leading the championship, but his car has gone backward in terms of performance and results while McLaren's Lando Norris pulls ever closer in the title chase.

The last time on the track, Verstappen finished second in Singapore, only to watch Norris drive off in the distance and win by a whopping 21 seconds. It was the kind of gap Verstappen crushed the field with all last season.

“After Singapore I just wanted to keep going. We were in a good rhythm. I think we still are in a good rhythm and have been for quite a while," Norris said.

Verstappen still has a 52-point lead as he chases his fourth consecutive championship with six races left. That race gap to Norris in Singapore was worrisome, and raised more pressure on Red Bull to reverse its slide, or at least find something that can keep Norris at bay.

The race weekend at the Circuit of the Americas has a lot of points on offer that Norris can snatch if Red Bull continues to struggle. Saturday features the first sprint race since Austria in June.

Verstappen has won all three previous sprint races this season and has won the main race in Austin the last three years. But he hasn't won this season since the Spanish Grand Prix on June 23 and has earned just three podium finishes in that span. Verstappen at times has described his once dominant car as “undrivable” and a “monster.”

McLaren has already overtaken Red Bull to seize the lead in the team constructors' championship, and another win on a track where Verstappen has been dominant would be a dagger.

Red Bull is bringing a package of upgrades it hopes will get its once dominant car back to the front.

Verstappen stopped short of calling it a make-or-break race weekend in the title chase, but teammate Sergio Perez called it “crucial” for Red Bull.

The first results were positive for Red Bull: Verstappen qualified for pole position for the Saturday sprint race, putting 0.250 seconds between himself and Norris in fourth.

Formula 4 Street Car Race will be the first-ever night race in the country. - Photo: X | The Herd
Formula 4 Street Race: Chennai Circuit Gets FIA G3 Licence

BY PTI

“I'm happy with today. The whole day the car was working quite well. Happy to be first, it's been a while,” Verstappen said. “We'll do the best we can tomorrow in the sprint, but we know the most points are available on Sunday. That's where we really want to do well.”

Norris sounded confident this week that McLaren will keep the pressure on Red Bull.

“I know people ask every weekend if this is a weekend that's going to change something. It can go my way. It can go Max's way,” Norris said. “But I'm happy with what we're doing as a team and how we're working together. It's not easy. I need more than just me first and Max second.”

Mercedes driver George Russell predicted Norris to win the title based on current form, despite the points gap.

“I think Lando can absolutely win this championship and I would probably say he's (the) favorite to do so with their form right now comparing with Red Bull," Russell said.

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown tapped the brakes on that just a bit.

“A lot of racing left to go,” Brown said. "We're going to need Lando to win a lot of races and Max to have an unusually bad day.”

Red Bull inspectionRed Bull allowed race stewards to inspect Verstappen's cockpit in front of television cameras to give them a look at a device it is believed could be used to adjust the height of the car.

Rival teams have worried it could be used to change car height between qualifying and a race, which is strictly prohibited.

Red Bull has insisted the device is inaccessible once the car is assembled, and that the team never cheated. Still, the FIA said it will tighten parc ferme requirements, and applied a seal to the device in the Red Bull cars that will show if there is any tampering.

Small talk Verstappen said he will continue to give short answers in official race news conferences after he was punished by the sport's governing body FIA for swearing in Singapore.

“I prefer of course to talk less, so it's fine anyway for me." Verstappen told reporters gathered Thursday on the porch of the Red Bull team hospitality tent.

Russell, who is a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, said the drivers will likely issue a statement on the matter next week ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

“We don't want to be taking away the heat of the moment emotions that drivers show during a race," Russell said.

“For the drivers, it is very challenging when you have a microphone, you're talking with your team, you're in the middle of battle,” Russell said. “But if it's an environment like this maybe we have a duty to be conscious of our words.”

Smooth surfaceMercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc were disqualified from their second and sixth place finishes in Austin last year when their cars failed post-race inspections for worn down skid blocks.

Mercedes blamed the problem in part on the bumps around COTA, which other drivers, notably Verstappen, had complained as not worthy of an F1 venue.

The track has since then been completely resurfaced. And it has already seen some racing. The Lone Star Le Mans World Endurance Championship race last month broke in the new surface.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Bengaluru Weather Continues To Disappoint; IND - 46, 344/3; NZ - 402
  2. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4: Sarfaraz Khan's Maiden Century Propels Team To 344/3 At Lunch
  4. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sarfaraz Khan's 'Rain Dance' On The Pitch To Protect Rishabh Pant Goes Viral - Watch
  5. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Can India Win After Being Bowled Out For 46? - Teams Who Have Won After Overturning Big Innings Lead
Football News
  1. Three Indian Footballers Set To Undergo Training Session At Old Trafford
  2. Leeds United Vs Sheffield United: Pascal Struijk And Mateo Joseph Lead Team To 2-0 Derby Triumph
  3. Al-Shabab Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo Nets Last-Minute Penalty To Secure 2-1 Victory
  4. Juventus Vs Lazio, Serie A: Can Timothy Weah And Nicolo Fagioli's Return Make Up For Six Absentees?
  5. Borussia Dortmund 2-1 St Pauli, Bundesliga: Serhou Guirassy Heads Late Winner For Nuri Sahin's Men
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  5. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Elections: MVA Parties At An Impasse Over Seat-Sharing; Uddhav Suggests To Be Cautious
  2. London-Bound Vistara Flight From Delhi Receives Bomb Threat, Diverts To Frankfurt
  3. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  4. Tamil Nadu: Fresh Row Erupts Between CM Stalin And Guv Over Missing Line In State Anthem
  5. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Yahya Sinwar Killed By Gunshot To The Head, Says Autopsy; Chilling Details Surface As Tensions Rise
  2. Post-Uprising Bangladesh Toddles Towards Democracy 
  3. UN Expands Arms Embargo To Haiti To All Types Of Weaponry, Expresses Concern Over Growing Violence
  4. North Korea Claims To Have Found Remains Of South Korean Drone In Pyongyang
  5. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Bengaluru Weather Continues To Disappoint; IND - 46, 344/3; NZ - 402
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails