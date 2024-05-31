Motorsport

MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy 2024 Live Streaming: Race Timing, When, Where To Watch

The sixth race of the 2024 MotoGP, Grand Prix of Italy has finally arrived, and here's how, when, and where you can watch it live

A glimpse from the Dutch GP 2024.
It is race time! MotoGP is back with its seventh round of the 2024 season, this time to be held at the Mugello Circuit under the sky of Italy. 22 drivers will hit the roads for the Grand Prix of Italy on June 2, Sunday. (More Motorsport News)

Last year, the local hero Franceso Bagnaia of Ducati Lenovo team won the Italian MotoGP by a razor-thin margin of just 1.067s ahead of Pramac's Jorge Martin. This time around, the Italian rider has already secured three victories out of the seven races held so far, and again he is the most genuine contender for the home race and the championship title.

Bagnaia holds the second position in the championship standings, just trailing the leader Martin by 41 points. The Italian race will witness the factory Ducati team in a new light blue livery specially made for the weekend. Inspired by the nation's colours - blue, white, and golden, the Desmosedici GP24 has been painted specially for the 23 laps of Mugella ride.

When is the MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy 2024?

The Grand Prix of Italy will take place on Sunday, June 2nd at 1:00 PM BST |5:30  PM IST. Below are the race timings for the practice and quali sessions:

FP1 - Friday, May 31 at 09:45 AM BST | 2:15  PM IST

FP2 - Saturday, June 1 at 09:10 BST | 1:40  PM IST

Qualifying - Saturday, June 1 at 09:50 BST |2:15 PM IST

Sprint - Saturday, June 1 at 14:00 BST | 6:30 PM IST

Main Race - Sunday, June 2 at 13:00 BST | 5: 30 PM IST

Where to watch the MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy 2024

The 2024 MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy will be broadcast live by Eurosport and Sports 18 in India.

All the MotoGP 2024 races will be available to stream online on the Jio Cinema app and website.

