Japanese GP: F1 Champion Max Verstappen Looks To Exploit High-Speed Suzuka Circuit

Verstappen clocked 1 minute, 30.056 seconds in the first practice, .181 ahead of teammate Sergio Perez and .213 up on Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, winner of the Australian GP. Photo: X/ @Max33Verstappen