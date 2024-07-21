Motorsport

Hungarian Grand Prix: McLaren A 'Beast', Says Oscar Piastri Following Hungaroring Triumph

McLaren team-mate Lando Norris finished second to secure a first one-two for the British team since the 2021 Italian Grand Prix

oscar piastri-hungarian grand prix-f1
Oscar Piastri claimed his first win in Formula One at the Hungarian Grand Prix
info_icon

Oscar Piastri labelled the McLaren car as a "beast" after claiming his first win in Formula One at the Hungarian Grand Prix. (More Motorsport News)

Piastri became the seventh different winner of a race this season and the first Australian to triumph at the Hungaroring since 2014 on Sunday. 

McLaren team-mate Lando Norris finished second to secure a first one-two for the British team since the 2021 Italian Grand Prix. 

The result also marked their 10th podium of the season, the first time they have managed to reach that total since the 2012 season (13). 

Lando Norris gave the win to Oscar Piastri at the Hungarian Grand Prix - null
Lando Norris Puts Team First As McLaren Secure Hungarian Grand Prix One-two

BY Stats Perform

“It’s a beast at the moment, it’s fast in every condition, today we had it under control completely," Piastri said.  

"It was an amazing feeling to be able to manage the race like that with both cars and secure a one-two.

“I’m incredibly happy for the whole team and get my first win on the board.”

Piastri claimed his maiden triumph at the 34th attempt for McLaren, having previously finished on the podium twice this season in Austria and Monaco. 

The Australian's win moves him up to fifth in the driver's championship and is now just five points behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz. 

Oscar Piastri claimed his first Formula 1 win at the Hungarian Grand Prix - null
Hungarian GP: Piastri Claims Maiden Triumph As Lewis Hamilton Reaches Podium Milestone - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

“Very very special, this is the day I’ve dreamed of as a kid standing on the top step of an F1 podium," said Piastri.

"A bit complicated at the end but I put myself in the right position at the start and thank you for the team for an amazing car.

“It’s a hell of a lot of fun racing with McLaren so I can’t thank them enough for giving me the opportunity to be in F1, and to be winning with them 18 months in is an incredible feeling.”

But the win did not come without its controversy.

Piastri led Norris for most of the race, but an earlier final pit stop for Norris - made by McLaren to protect him against Lewis Hamilton, put him ahead of his team-mate. 

Norris was repeatedly asked to slow and let Piastri back past, and reminded of his responsibility to the team, but he refused to do so until just two laps from the end.

“The longer you leave it of course you get a bit nervous, but it was well executed by the team, it was the right thing, I put myself in the right position at the start.

“With the different strategy we had, yes my pace probably wasn’t as quick as I would have liked in the last stint but I was still in the right position to make it happen.”

