Motorsport

F1 Transfers: Red Bull Would Be 'Foolish' Not To Target George Russell - Christian Horner

While three-time world champion Max Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until 2028, the poor form of team-mate Sergio Perez has cast doubt on their lineup

Mercedes driver George Russell
Mercedes driver George Russell
info_icon

Red Bull would be "foolish" not to consider an approach for George Russell when his Mercedes contract expires next year, says team principal Christian Horner. (More Motorsport News)

While three-time world champion Max Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until 2028, the poor form of team-mate Sergio Perez has cast doubt on their lineup.

Perez started 2024 with four podium finishes in his first five races, but he has since endured a run of 13 outings without a top-three finish to slip to eighth in the drivers' championship.

Russell is set to become Mercedes' lead driver for 2025 when Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari, but with the Silver Arrows' team principal Toto Wolff repeatedly talking up the possibility of moving for Verstappen, his long-term future is in doubt.

With Russell's contract expiring after next season, Horner says Red Bull could swoop for him to fill a "gap" between their current drivers and those coming through their academy.

"We've got a gap now but we just want to take time to consider what those options look like for the future," Horner told Sky Sports F1.

"And we're not afraid to go out of the pool. You know, George Russell is out of contract at the end of next year. It would be foolish not to take that into consideration.

"There are other talented drivers that could well be out of contract as well."

Russell claimed his second F1 race win in Austria earlier this year and currently sits seventh in the drivers' standings, 11 points ahead of Perez.

Horner's comments on Russell were put to Mercedes boss Wolff, who accused his counterpart of "stirring".

"He is always stirring s*** up on his part," Wolff said. "It's part of the game.

"George is a Mercedes driver, has been forever and hopefully will be forever. He has a long contract with the team."

The Silver Arrows endured a frustrating outing at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, Hamilton finishing fourth and Russell sixth after early difficulties with the team's split strategy. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Irani Cup 2024 Squads Out: Rahane To Lead Mumbai, Ruturaj Appointed Rest Of India Captain
  2. ENG Vs AUS, 3rd ODI Toss Update: England Field First Against Australia At Riverside Ground - Check Playing XIs
  3. England Vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: AUS Batters Start Cautiously In Chester-Le-Street
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Tanzania Vs Cameroon Toss Update, T20 World Cup Qualifier: CMR Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Man City 2-2 Arsenal, EPL: Arteta Still Frustrated By Trossard, Rice Red Cards
  2. Premier League: Man City Midfielder Rodri Pictured In Spain For Tests On Injured Knee
  3. Man City Used To Be 'Sleeping Giant', Now Addicted To Winning: Shaun Wright-Phillips
  4. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: North Korea Win Record-Levelling Third Title - In Pics
  5. Premier League: Alexander-Arnold Makes Klopp Dig With 'Refreshing' Slot Remark
Tennis News
  1. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
  2. Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Included In Spain Squad For Davis Cup Final Eight
  3. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  4. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  5. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  2. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  3. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  4. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Gears Up For 2nd Phase of Voting
  2. A Systematic Undermining Of The Waqf Act
  3. Actor Siddique Denied Anticipatory Bail In Rape Case; Women Deserve Respect, Says Kerala HC
  4. Day In Pics: September 24 2024
  5. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  2. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  5. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
World News
  1. Late Snowstorms Hit Coastal South Africa: 2 Dead, Major Highways Closed, Flooding Risks Loom
  2. Who Is Harini Amarasuriya? Sri Lanka's 1st Woman Prime Minister In Over 2 Decades
  3. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  4. Iran Sent Thousands Of SMS Seeking Revenge Over 2023 Quran Burnings, Says Sweden
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions: Deadly Strikes On, All-Out War Closer Than Ever & 'Nowhere To Go' For People
Latest Stories
  1. Deadly Fungal Infection: The Overlooked 'Silent Pandemic' Amidst Global Antimicrobial Resistance Crisis
  2. Is Mpox Clade 1b Strain More Dangerous Than Clade 2? | Explained
  3. Gujarat: School Principal Kills 6-Year-Old Girl For Resisting Rape, Arrested; Body Dumped In School Compound
  4. Mali Vs Malawi, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Today's Horoscope For September 24, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. The Rise Of The Machines: Influencer Edition
  7. 'War Is Not With You': Netanyahu's Message For Lebanon After 558 Killed In Deadliest Israeli Strikes | Top Points
  8. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting