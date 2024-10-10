Motorsport

Formula One: Charles Leclerc Excited By Lewis Hamilton's Impending Arrival To Ferrari

At the start of the 2024 season, Ferrari shocked Formula One by announcing that Hamilton would replace Carlos Sainz and be joining for the following campaign

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc at the Singapore Grand Prix
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc thinks that the arrival of Lewis Hamilton can help take both the team and himself to another level. (More Motorsport News)

His impending arrival is something that Leclerc is clearly excited about, as he explained in an appearance on the Beyond The Grid podcast.

“When a champion like Lewis gets to any team, it brings a lot of motivation out of every single person,” Leclerc said.

“He will come along with all the experience that he's had over the years with Mercedes – a different way of working, a different vision – and this is always benefitting a team.”

Hamilton is a seven-time Drivers’ Championship winner with his last title coming in 2020, meaning he is level in the all-time standings with Michael Schumacher, while he also holds the F1 record for the most race wins ever (105).

Understandably, Leclerc is looking forward to being able to measure his own performance against a strong yardstick.

“Obviously for me it's going to be amazing because I’ll have, in the same car as me, the most successful driver in F1 history,” he said.

“That will be both extremely interesting for me to learn from one of the best ever, as well as a really big challenge and motivation to beat Lewis and to show what I'm capable of.

“With Lewis joining the team, he will definitely be a benchmark so it will be very important for me to be on my top level.”

On a personal level, Hamilton’s arrival will spell an end to the four-year period that Leclerc and Sainz have been together at Ferrari.

Leclerc was reflective about the relationship the pair have had while racing together, with Sainz set to join Williams in 2025.

While they have a good personal relationship, Leclerc said that it has not always gone smoothly.

“I think we get on very, very well,” he said.

“Yes, there have been many moments where, inside the helmet, I hated him and he hated me, because we didn't view the situation in the same way.

“But everything was fixed after a discussion between us two. We share many interests and we’ve had a lot of memorable moments that I will remember forever.”

