Motorsport

Formula 1: Carlos Sainz Confident Of More Wins, Even 'If It's With Williams,' After Ferrari Stint Ends

The 30-year-old is now in the final stretch of his four-year stint with Ferrari, with whom he has won four races

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Carlos Sainz formula one ferrari
Carlos Sainz
info_icon

Carlos Sainz is confident he will continue to fight for Formula 1 wins once he leaves Ferrari for Williams at the end of the season. (More Motorsports News)

The 30-year-old is now in the final stretch of his four-year stint with Ferrari, with whom he has won four races.

Sainz has three more opportunities to add to that number, starting with the Las Vegas GP next week.

While the Spaniard would love to bow out on a high with Ferrari, he does not believe joining Williams will end any hopes of further triumphs.

"Nothing would make me happier than achieving something like that before the end of the year," he said when asked if he's targeting victory across the final three races. 

"I'm going to give it my absolute best. If it comes, great, and I'll be for sure celebrating. And if it doesn't, I don't believe it will be my last chance of fighting for wins or podiums in Formula 1.

"I'll carry on working hard to try to get myself in a position – even if it's with Williams – to put myself in a position to win another race.

"That's what I'm hungry for and that's what I believe I can do, and that's what I've proven that I can do in Ferrari. So, yeah, it doesn't end there."

The most recent of Sainz's victories came at the Mexican Grand Prix last month when bouncing back from losing the lead to Max Verstappen.

Ferrari have not won a title in F1 since 2008 and are 36 points behind McLaren heading into the Las Vegas GP, which is followed by races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz - null
F1: Carlos Sainz Trusted Gut Feeling Telling Him To Sign For Williams

BY Stats Perform

However, Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc is hopeful of closing that gap by coming out on top in the States, having himself finished second behind Verstappen on this track last year.

"I think on paper it's a track where we should perform well," he told Sky Sports News.

"However, the fact we have improved a lot with tyre management, means on a track where it is so cold, it will be difficult to put the tyres in the right window.

"On paper, it still looks positive. Maybe not as positive as last year but seeing how close everything is, I believe we will have a shot to win it."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya
  2. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st T20I Highlights: AUS Sprint Past PAK In Seven-Over Brisbane Shootout
  3. NPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan To Represent Karnali Yaks In The Inaugural Season
  4. Mohammed Shami: Star Pacer Announces His Return With A Wicket In Ranji Trophy For Bengal
  5. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs In Centurion Park, Take 2-1 Series Lead
Football News
  1. UEFA Women's Champions League: Sonia Bompastor Unhappy With Chelsea Performance Despite 100% Record
  2. Pedri Wants To Make History At Barca And Win Titles, Says Barcelona Sporting Director Deco
  3. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Focusing On Positives After Nine England Drop-outs
  4. Costa Rica Vs Panama Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch QF 1st Leg On TV And Online
  5. USA Vs Jamaica Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch QF 1st Leg On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  3. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Hockey LIVE Scores, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Scores Her Fourth Goal Of The Game | IND 8-0 THA In Q3
  2. South Korea 1-2 Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: MAS Beat KOR To Clinch First Win In Rajgir
  3. Japan 1-2 China Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Lihang Strikes Twice As CHN Beat JPN
  4. CHN 2-1 JPN, Women's ACT 2024: China Seal Third Straight Win As Japan Suffer First Defeat In Bihar
  5. KOR 1-2 MAS, Women's ACT 2024: South Korea Suffer Third Heartbreak As Malaysia Claim First Win In Bihar

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 14, 2024
  2. Is Avoiding Male Tailors, Trainers The Answer To Women's Safety?
  3. ‘Bulldozer Justice’ Is Collective Punishment: Supreme Court Curbs State Overreach
  4. Mumbai’s Airport Bomb Hoax: A Reminder Of Major Threat Trail In October
  5. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan's Bail Exposes Modi's 'False Case', Claims AAP
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Secularism In Bangladesh Constitution Under Question Again
  2. Iran To Open Hijab Rehabilitation Clinic To 'Treat' Women Defying Dress Code | War Against Women
  3. Russia Defence Official Visits China As Two Nations Work To Establish Closer Ties
  4. Philippines Braces For Another Typhoon; 5th Major Storm To Hit In 3 Weeks
  5. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya