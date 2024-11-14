Formula 1: Carlos Sainz Confident Of More Wins, Even 'If It's With Williams,' After Ferrari Stint Ends

Carlos Sainz is confident he will continue to fight for Formula 1 wins once he leaves Ferrari for Williams at the end of the season. (More Motorsports News)
The 30-year-old is now in the final stretch of his four-year stint with Ferrari, with whom he has won four races.
Sainz has three more opportunities to add to that number, starting with the Las Vegas GP next week.
While the Spaniard would love to bow out on a high with Ferrari, he does not believe joining Williams will end any hopes of further triumphs.
"Nothing would make me happier than achieving something like that before the end of the year," he said when asked if he's targeting victory across the final three races.
"I'm going to give it my absolute best. If it comes, great, and I'll be for sure celebrating. And if it doesn't, I don't believe it will be my last chance of fighting for wins or podiums in Formula 1.
"I'll carry on working hard to try to get myself in a position – even if it's with Williams – to put myself in a position to win another race.
"That's what I'm hungry for and that's what I believe I can do, and that's what I've proven that I can do in Ferrari. So, yeah, it doesn't end there."
The most recent of Sainz's victories came at the Mexican Grand Prix last month when bouncing back from losing the lead to Max Verstappen.
Ferrari have not won a title in F1 since 2008 and are 36 points behind McLaren heading into the Las Vegas GP, which is followed by races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.
However, Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc is hopeful of closing that gap by coming out on top in the States, having himself finished second behind Verstappen on this track last year.
"I think on paper it's a track where we should perform well," he told Sky Sports News.
"However, the fact we have improved a lot with tyre management, means on a track where it is so cold, it will be difficult to put the tyres in the right window.
"On paper, it still looks positive. Maybe not as positive as last year but seeing how close everything is, I believe we will have a shot to win it."