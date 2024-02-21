Motorsport

Formula One 2024 Bahrain Testing: Christian Horner Leads Red Bull, Unbothered By Ongoing Investigation

Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner is under investigation for sending inappropriate messages to a female employee for a long time. Despite this, the principal faced no resistance in leading his team at the F1 pre-season test drive

Associated Press (AP)

February 21, 2024

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, right, chats with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico at the pits during Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Team principal Christian Horner was with Red Bull as Formula 1 pre-season testing began Wednesday even as he faces an ongoing investigation by the team's parent company into an alleged misconduct claim. (More Motorsports News)

Horner was alongside the team's chief technology officer, car designer Adrian Newey, as Max Verstappen drove the team's new car at the start of Wednesday's morning session. It is the start of the Dutch driver's campaign for a fourth consecutive world title.

The Red Bull parent company said on February 5 that it was investigating allegations of misconduct toward a team employee. Horner denies any wrongdoing and has continued in his role as team principal during the investigation.

There are three days of preseason testing from Wednesday through Friday ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix at the same venue next week.

Each day is split into two sessions, and teams can only have one driver on track in each. That meant Lewis Hamilton, who is leaving Mercedes at the end of the year to join Ferrari, was sitting out the first day as his teammate George Russell drove.

ALSO READ: Horner Denies Allegations By Staff Member Amid Probe

McLaren driver Lando Norris said he would wear a helmet with the design used by 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran, who died in December. De Ferran was McLaren's sporting director when Norris first raced in F1 in 2019 and had more recently been an adviser to the team.

“We lost someone really special to us at the end of last year, he was a dear friend of mine and he'd been with me pretty much since I came into Formula 1. Someone who I not only had many laughs and great times with, but someone who helped me out on and off the track whenever I needed it," Norris posted on social media.

“This is the design he won the Indy 500 with, and I'll be wearing it today as my little way to say thank you for everything and to let him know we're thinking of him and he's still very much part of McLaren. I hope you like it. This one is for you Gil.”

