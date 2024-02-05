Formula 1: Red Bull Boss Christian Horner Denies Allegations By Staff Member Amid Investigation

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has fallen under immense scrutiny after claims made against him by another staff member prompted a full Red Bull investigation into the matter. (More Motorsports News)
Horner, though, remained adamant that the allegations against him were false, responding with the following when quizzed about the same: "I completely deny these claims."
Red Bull, in a previously released statement, claimed that they have launched a full, independent investigation into the matter after it was recently brought to light and that the process has been outsourced to an external barrister.
"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation," Red Bull said in a statement concerning Horner.
"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."
This is not the first time Horner has come under the spotlight - albeit his previous misdemeanor was of a different kind. Back in 2022, the Red Bull chief was under investigation for misuse of budget by the FIA and was found guilty of the same.
Horner is currently the longest-serving team principal among the active Formula 1 teams.