F1: Haas Formula 1 Team Unveil New Car Design, Livery For 2024 Season

The likes of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen will taking up the new F1 season with the VF-24 that will make it's debut on the Silverstone track on February 11. Haas had finished bottom of the constructors' championship in 2023 with 12 points - 848 points behind title winners Red Bull and will look to bounce back in the upcoming season. The first race of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, will commence from 29 February-2 March.