Haas F1 Team today showcased the dynamic look of the VF-24 entry to be raced in the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.
F1: Haas Formula 1 Team Unveil New Car Design, Livery For 2024 Season
The likes of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen will taking up the new F1 season with the VF-24 that will make it's debut on the Silverstone track on February 11. Haas had finished bottom of the constructors' championship in 2023 with 12 points - 848 points behind title winners Red Bull and will look to bounce back in the upcoming season. The first race of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, will commence from 29 February-2 March.
The new VF-24 will be driven by Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen for the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.
“We’re realistic about our expectations for the VF-24 to start but it’s still an exciting moment in any Formula 1 season to showcase the car,” Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team said on the new car.
Advertisement
Last season, Haas F1 finished bottom of the Constructors Championships and will be looking to go one better this time around.