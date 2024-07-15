Motorsport

Lewis Hamilton Joining Ferrari: Oliver Bearman Hoping To Learn From Veteran

Oliver Bearman, who came through the Ferrari Driver Academy, secured his seat on the grid in 2025 after signing with Haas ahead of the British Grand Prix

Oliver Bearman is excited for the arrival of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.
Oliver Bearman is looking forward to learning from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton when he arrives at Ferrari next season. (More Motorsport News)

The 19-year-old impressed on his debut, finishing seventh for the Italian team at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix after stepping in late for Carlos Sainz. 

Hamilton secured his first victory of the season at Silverstone a week ago, ending a 945-day wait for a win, triumphing in the British Grand Prix for a record ninth time. 

The triumph win the 104th of his career, and Bearman believes that experience will prove invaluable to Ferrari.

"I think he'll bring a lot of experience to the team," Bearman told Sky Sports.

"He's won seven world championships - that's something that not many people can say.

"He'll bring a good mentality to the team, a winning mentality, but of course his talent is undeniable. He's one of the best to have ever done it."

"It's great that in some way he can share his experience with me slightly," Bearman continued.

Hamilton can set more records at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix. No driver has won more races (eight), more pole positions (nine), reached more podiums (11) and scored more points (271) at the Hungaroring than Hamilton in the history of Formula 1.

The Brit is also a podium away from reaching 200 in his career (49 with McLaren and 150 with Mercedes) and would become the first driver in history to reach that milestone.

While Ferrari's driver line-up is set for at least the next couple of seasons with Hamilton and Charles Leclerc signed to multi-year deals, Bearman says his ultimate ambition is to emulate the seven-time world champion. 

"Of course, I want to win world championships, and to do that with Ferrari is my dream. They've been supporting me since 2021.

"They've seen something from me early on. They decided to trust in me, and even just to put me behind the wheel in Jeddah was a big risk from Ferrari's side.

"So that shows that they believe in me, that they trust in my capability, and of course one day I would love to win a championship, especially with Ferrari."

Bearman will make his fourth of six Practice One appearances with Haas this year in Friday's opening practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

