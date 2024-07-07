Motorsport

British Grand Prix 2024: Hammertime Is Back! Lewis Hamilton Wins At Home After 2 Years

It is the first victory of the Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton in two years. After the heartreak of 2021 Abu Dhabu no one in the Hamilton Fandom smiled, until today

Lewis Hamilton Wins British Grand Prix 2024 AP Photo
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
info_icon

Eyes couldn't believe it, but hearts knew it true—the crowd at Silverstone with tears of joy witnessed their own Lewis Hamilton winning the British Grand Prix 2024 on Sunday, July 7th and could not be happier. Lando Norris, also a Brit, finished second and Max Verstappen third. (More Motorsport News)

The seven-time world champion is known as the king of Silverstone and the king is back, ending the drought of two years. Lewis holds the record for most wins by any Formula 1 driver at the British Grand Prix with eight, now nine, victories.

George Russell of Mercedes who started from the pole did not finish the race and went back to the pits after lap 34 as water system was discovered in his W15.

Unfortunately, the team with which Hamilton had spent more than 10 years - Mercedes AMG Petronas, won't see him next year in their paddock as the Briton is joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025. So, it was his last race at Silvertone with the Silver Arrows.

Nevertheless, the British Grand Prix 2024 remained one of the nightmares for the Prancing Horses as the car was slow and none of the drivers - Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished on the podium. The Monegasque finished on P14. However, Sainz (who will be replaced by Hamilton in the next season) made it to the top 5 finishing fifth. He also earned points for making the fastest lap at the end.

The race at Silverstone Circuit started with all the Brtions in the front row - Russell at pole, Hamilton second and third Norris. The Red Bull hero started from fourth on the grid.

