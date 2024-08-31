F1 Italian Grand Prix Preview: Ferrari’s Homecoming - New Track, Bold Colors Aim For Monza 2019 Glory

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the first free practice ahead of the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the first free practice ahead of the Formula One Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)