Motorsport

Emilia-Romagna GP 2025: Max Verstappen Pips McLaren Duo To Win At Imola

Max Verstappen continued his winning run at Imola for the fourth straight year as he left behind Oscar Piastri to win the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2025. Piastri, who started from the pole, was taken over by Verstappen right at the beginning and the Dutchman maintained his lead throughout. It becomes the second win of the season for Verstappen. Piastri's teammate at McLaren Lando Norris grabbed P3 while in his best finish of season, Lewis Hamilton rode his Ferrari to P4.