Singapore Grand Prix 2024 F1 Race Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know

McLaren's Oscar Piastri won an instant Formula 1 classic at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, September 15 in Baku. (More Motorsport News)
Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz Jr. collided while fighting for podium places and title challenger Lando Norris battled his way from 15th on the grid to finish fourth — crucially ahead of standings leader Max Verstappen.f
McLaren’s Piastri started second behind Leclerc but took the lead with a daring swoop past the Ferrari driver into the first corner on lap 20 of 51.
Now, all the focus turns to Marina Bay Street Circuit for the Singapore GP.
Singapore GP Schedule:
3.00pm - Practice 1
6:30pm - Practice 2
3.00pm - Practice 3
6:30pm - Qualifying
5:30pm - F1 Singapore Grand Prix Main Race
*Timings are IST
Singapore GP Previous Winners
Sebastian Vettel (5)
Lewis Hamilton (4)
Graeme Lawrence (3)
Fernando Alonso (2)
Where to watch F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024?
In India the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 race will be available to live stream on the FanCode App and website.
Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix race across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.
The race will also be streamed live on the official F1TV website and app. However, this will require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and a track map as well.