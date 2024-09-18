Motorsport

Singapore Grand Prix 2024 F1 Race Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Timings - All You Need To Know

Here is all the details regarding how to watch the Singapore Grand Prix in India

2024 Azerbaijan F1 GP Auto Racing: Formula One Grand Prix in Baku_2
Azerbaijan GP 2024 podium winners. | Photo: AP/Sergei Grits
info_icon

McLaren's Oscar Piastri won an instant Formula 1 classic at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, September 15 in Baku. (More Motorsport News)

Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz Jr. collided while fighting for podium places and title challenger Lando Norris battled his way from 15th on the grid to finish fourth — crucially ahead of standings leader Max Verstappen.f

Daniel Ricciardo wants to explore the world of motorsport should he fail to retain his F1 seat next season - null
Daniel Ricciardo: F1 Driver Ready To Experience The World Of Motorsport Amid Exit Rumours

BY Stats Perform

McLaren’s Piastri started second behind Leclerc but took the lead with a daring swoop past the Ferrari driver into the first corner on lap 20 of 51.

Now, all the focus turns to Marina Bay Street Circuit for the Singapore GP.

Singapore GP Schedule:

Friday September 20

3.00pm - Practice 1

6:30pm - Practice 2

Saturday September 21

3.00pm - Practice 3

6:30pm - Qualifying

Sunday September 22

5:30pm - F1 Singapore Grand Prix Main Race

*Timings are IST

Singapore GP Previous Winners

  • Sebastian Vettel (5)

  • Lewis Hamilton (4)

  • Graeme Lawrence (3)

  • Fernando Alonso (2)

Where to watch F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024?

In India the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 race will be available to live stream on the FanCode App and website.

Several TV channels will telecast the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix race across the globe. Some of the well-known channels are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, and beIN Sports. Few of the sports channels are likely to telecast the practice races as well.

The race will also be streamed live on the official F1TV website and app. However, this will require a subscription for the service, which will deliver the fans an in-depth viewing experience, onboard cameras for each driver with a live timing screen, and a track map as well.

