Mayssa Bastos Vs. Danielle Kelly World Title Rematch Added To ONE Fight Night 26

On December 6 in U.S. primetime, ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mayssa Bastos will defend her gold for the first time against Danielle Kelly in a rematch of their unforgettable World Title contest in August at ONE Fight Night 24.
The action is set to take place at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and joins the World Title main event between on the card.
Widely regarded as the best BJJ competitor of all time in the lightest weight divisions, Bastos entered ONE Championship with massive expectations and dominated Japan’s Kanae Yamada in her debut to earn a shot at Kelly’s gold.
While that World Title showdown was closely contested, the 27-year-old Brazilian employed her complex open guard game, coupled with her ever-evolving leg lock attacks, to earn a unanimous decision victory and add to her jam-packed trophy case.
For her part, Kelly has enjoyed a meteoric rise in ONE’s submission grappling ranks.
The 28-year-old American went unbeaten through her first three appearances in the organization before winning the inaugural ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title in September 2023 with a career-defining performance against Bastos’ training partner and IBJJF World Champion Jessa Khan.
While she suffered a defeat to Bastos in her first World Title defense, Kelly did plenty in that bout to prove she deserves a rematch.
A well-rounded grappler and dangerous leg-locker, the Philadelphia native put in solid work from the top position before dropping back on a leg lock to score an early catch.
Bastos roared back with submission attempts of her own to ultimately secure the decision, but after 10 minutes of fast-paced grappling, it was clear these two athletes had unfinished business.
On December 6, Kelly will aim to even the score and reclaim the belt, while the reigning World Champion hopes to assert her dominance and further solidify herself as the top atomweight submission grappler on the planet.