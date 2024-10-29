Christian Lee Vs. Alibeg Rasulov Lightweight MMA World Title Clash To Headline ONE Fight Night 26

On December 6 in U.S. primetime, reigning two-division titleholder Christian “The Warrior” Lee will make his long-awaited return to defend the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title against undefeated Turkish sensation Alibeg Rasulov.
The matchup was originally slated for a co-main event slot on November 8 at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug, but it will now serve as the headline attraction for ONE Fight Night 26 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
A veteran of 21 fights in ONE, Lee has spent nearly a decade competing – and almost always winning – against the planet’s best mixed martial artists.
He first claimed the lightweight MMA crown in 2019 with an electrifying stoppage of Japanese legend Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki at ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON.
The Singaporean-American superstar would subsequently defend his gold three times before losing a heartbreaking decision against South Korea’s Ok Rae Yoon in 2021.
A year later, though, he reclaimed the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title with a highlight-reel knockout of Ok in an unforgettable rematch.
“The Warrior” returned to action just a few months later, picking up arguably the biggest win of his career when he took out Kiamrian “Brazen” Abbasov to win the ONE Welterweight MMA World Title and enter the rarified air of champ-champ status.
Lee will now return to lightweight and put his gold on the line against the supremely talented Rasulov.
Originally hailing from the MMA hotbed of Dagestan, the 31-year-old arrived at the world’s largest martial arts organization with a pristine 13-0 professional record and loads of hype behind him.
He quickly lived up to expectations, employing a relentless grappling attack to overwhelm former titleholder Ok en route to a decision victory. That win solidified Rasulov’s status as a truly elite fighter and earned him this crack at the lightweight MMA throne.
Stylistically, the pair’s clash on December 6 should produce fireworks.
While Lee is a vicious finisher with top-notch skills in all areas of combat, Rasulov is a devastating takedown artist, a savage clinch fighter, and an immensely powerful athlete.