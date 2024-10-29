MMA

Christian Lee Vs. Alibeg Rasulov Lightweight MMA World Title Clash To Headline ONE Fight Night 26

The two-division kingpin will defend his lightweight MMA crown against the undefeated challenger on December 6.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
ONE Championship
ONE Championship
info_icon
info_icon

A massive MMA World Title showdown is set for the main event of ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video.

On December 6 in U.S. primetime, reigning two-division titleholder Christian “The Warrior” Lee will make his long-awaited return to defend the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title against undefeated Turkish sensation Alibeg Rasulov.

The matchup was originally slated for a co-main event slot on November 8 at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug, but it will now serve as the headline attraction for ONE Fight Night 26 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A veteran of 21 fights in ONE, Lee has spent nearly a decade competing – and almost always winning – against the planet’s best mixed martial artists.

He first claimed the lightweight MMA crown in 2019 with an electrifying stoppage of Japanese legend Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki at ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON.

The Singaporean-American superstar would subsequently defend his gold three times before losing a heartbreaking decision against South Korea’s Ok Rae Yoon in 2021.

A year later, though, he reclaimed the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title with a highlight-reel knockout of Ok in an unforgettable rematch.

“The Warrior” returned to action just a few months later, picking up arguably the biggest win of his career when he took out Kiamrian “Brazen” Abbasov to win the ONE Welterweight MMA World Title and enter the rarified air of champ-champ status.

Lee will now return to lightweight and put his gold on the line against the supremely talented Rasulov.

Originally hailing from the MMA hotbed of Dagestan, the 31-year-old arrived at the world’s largest martial arts organization with a pristine 13-0 professional record and loads of hype behind him.

He quickly lived up to expectations, employing a relentless grappling attack to overwhelm former titleholder Ok en route to a decision victory. That win solidified Rasulov’s status as a truly elite fighter and earned him this crack at the lightweight MMA throne.

Stylistically, the pair’s clash on December 6 should produce fireworks.

While Lee is a vicious finisher with top-notch skills in all areas of combat, Rasulov is a devastating takedown artist, a savage clinch fighter, and an immensely powerful athlete.

Stay tuned to onefc.com for more news about ONE Fight Night 26.

Source

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana's Ton Leads India To 6-Wicket Win Vs New Zealand In Decider
  2. BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test: De Zorzi, Stubbs Tons Put South Africa In Control On Day 1 - Data Debrief
  3. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: IND-W Secure Series 2-1 Against NZ-W With 6-Wicket Victory
  4. NEP Vs SCO Toss Update, ICC CWC League Two: Nepal Opt To Field First - Check Playing XIs
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Gujarat Titans To Retain Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, And Sai Sudharsan
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC 4-0 Bashundhara Kings Live Score, AFC Challenge League: Red & Gold Brigade Sitting Pretty After First-Half Frenzy
  2. AFC Annual Awards: Qatar's Akram Afif, South Korea Star Son Heung-min Win Top Honours
  3. Mainz Vs Bayern Munich, DFB-Pokal: Kompany Aiming To Right Wrongs
  4. Newcastle United Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup: Must Make 'Right Call' On Gordon Fitness, Says Howe
  5. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Mariners And Nizams Battle For Momentum
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas Stays In Contention For ATP Finals After First-Round Win
  3. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  5. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Apologizes To Seniors In Delhi, Bengal, Blames Oppn For Ayushman Bharat Implementation Failure
  2. Rajasthan: 12 People Dead After Bus Crashes Into Flyover Wall In Sikar; 30 Others Injured
  3. Why ‘Abua’ Is Important In Jharkhand Assembly Elections
  4. Baba Siddique’s Son Now Receives Death Threat, Delhi Child Spiritual Orator On ‘Radar’ Of Bishnoi Gang
  5. Toxic Foam Floats Over Yamuna River As Pollution Rises In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  2. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  3. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  4. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
  5. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
World News
  1. Middle East: Austrian Soldiers Injured By Rockets In Lebanon; Israel Bans UNRWA, Halting Aid For Gaza| Latest
  2. China Announces New Measures For Couples To Have More Children To Avert Demographic Crisis
  3. In Taliban's Latest Attempt To Silence, Afghan Women Now Banned From Conversing, Speaking Loudly
  4. Who Is Naim Qassem? New Hezbollah Chief Who Fled Lebanon Out Of Fear For His Life
  5. The Challenges Facing Kamala Harris In 2024 US Elections
Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Sends Foreign Minister To Russia Amid Reports Of Troop Deployment | Details
  2. Shiv Sena Announces 15 More Candidates In Third List, 4 From BJP | See Full List
  3. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  4. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: IND-W Secure Series 2-1 Against NZ-W With 6-Wicket Victory
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Things To Keep In Mind While Lighting Diya For Lord Yama
  7. Dhanteras 2024: 9 Auspicious Items You Must Buy
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 29, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign