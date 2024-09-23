5 Burning Questions At ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut

On September 27 in Asia primetime, the world’s largest martial arts organization will return to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for a blockbuster fight card that’s packed with high-stakes matchups.
Topped by a must-watch featherweight Muay Thai showdown between #1-ranked contender Superbon and #2-ranked “Smokin'” Jo Nattawut, the event gives fans plenty of reasons to tune in.
Before the action gets underway and the fists start flying, we look at five key questions that will be answered at ONE Friday Fights 81.
#1 Could Superbon Steal Nattawut’s World Title Shot With A Win?
Stylistically, the main event clash between master technician Superbon and the heavy-handed Nattawut should produce fireworks. The bout also carries huge implications for the fate of the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title.
“Smokin'” Jo is slated to battle reigning divisional king Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a trilogy fight in November at ONE 169: Atlanta, but Superbon – the current ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion – might be able to steal his foe’s shot at gold with a strong performance in Bangkok.
If he can take the victory in emphatic fashion, Superbon might force Nattawut to the backburner and take his spot opposite Tawanchai in a World Title rematch of epic proportions.
#2 How Will Takeru Respond To His First Loss In ONE?
The card’s co-main event will see the return of Japanese megastar Takeru “The Natural Born Crusher” Segawa as he takes on young Burmese phenom Thant Zin in a pivotal flyweight kickboxing tilt.
A decorated veteran who has long been regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound strikers in the world, Takeru made his promotional debut in January at ONE 165 in front of an adoring Tokyo crowd. However, he suffered a hard-fought decision loss in a ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title match against two-division, two-sport kingpin Superlek “The Kicking Machine” Kiatmoo9.
Despite the setback, that gritty, grueling performance undoubtedly earned the 33-year-old Takeru even more fans. And now, “The Natural Born Crusher” seeks his first victory in ONE.
As the #2-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender, Takeru is hungry to book another shot at gold. But he will have to earn his stripes against a dangerously powerful rising star in Thant Zin.
#3 Can Nong-O Continue His Career Resurgence Against An Undefeated Phenom?
Former longtime ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama will look to make it two wins in a row, but he’s in for an incredibly stiff test against undefeated Russian sensation Kiamran Nabati.
The Thai veteran kicked off his ONE tenure with 10 straight wins to cement himself as a legend in the organization and one of the most dominant World Champions the world has ever seen. In 2023, though, Nong-O suffered back-to-back knockout losses, leaving many fans to wonder if the aging legend was at the end of his career.
In April, Nong-O looked in top form with a bounce-back victory over the always-dangerous “Left Meteorite” Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai. That win proved that the 37-year-old is still very much a live contender in the talent-laden bantamweight Muay Thai division.
Against the hard-hitting Nabati, the former titleholder will certainly have his hands full as he aims to fight his way back into the World Title picture.
#4 Is Former Flyweight King Ilias Ennahachi The Real Deal At Bantamweight?
Former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Ilias Ennahachi will make his second appearance at bantamweight when he squares off with #2-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender and fellow former champion Hiroki Akimoto.
Undefeated across four bouts in ONE, Ennahachi vacated his crown in early 2023 when he was no longer able to make the flyweight limit while hydrated. The Dutch-Moroccan star has since moved up to bantamweight where he’s shown immense power, picking up a highlight-reel stoppage over Iranian striker Aliasghar Ghodratisaraskan.
Fans will now be treated to a second look at Ennahachi in his new weight class. If he can take out a former titleholder and top contender in Akimoto, he will have announced himself as an undeniable threat at bantamweight.
#5 Is Nabil Anane Ready For The Bantamweight Elite?
Like Ennahachi, young Thai-Algerian prodigy Nabil Anane is a former flyweight who is now finding success in a higher weight class. At ONE Friday Fights 81, the towering 20-year-old will battle Myanmar star Soe “Man of Steel” Lin Oo in an explosive bantamweight Muay Thai contest.
A dangerous clinch fighter with shocking power in his punches and kicks, Anane comes into the bout following an impressive victory over former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title challenger Felipe “Demolition Man” Lobo. That performance secured him the #4 spot in the divisional rankings, but he knows that another big win – this time against a ruthless and experienced knockout artist like Soe Lin Oo – would solidify him as the real deal at bantamweight.
Will Anane continue his meteoric rise, or will the all-action Burmese brawler derail the hype train?