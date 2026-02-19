Mikaela Shiffrin: American Alpine Skiing Great Ends Olympic Medal Drought With Slalom Gold At Milan Cortina 2026 Games

Mikaela Shiffrin ended her Olympic medal drought Wednesday (February 18, 2026) thanks to a couple of dominant runs in the women's slalom at the Milan Cortina Games. The American skiing legend had a rapid combined time of 1min 39.10 seconds en route to her third Olympic gold, and first since the giant slalom title at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. The 30-year-old finished 1.50 seconds ahead of world champion Camille Rast of Switzerland. Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson settled for the bronze medal in the star-studded Alpine skiing event held at Olimpia delle Tofane in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Shiffrin claimed her first gold medal 12 years ago at the Sochi Games 2014, becoming the youngest Olympic slalom winner. With 108 World Cup wins already, the only one to have breached the 100-mark, men or women, she is widely considered the greatest alpine skier.

Shiffrin ends her Olympic medal drought by winning slalom gold-1
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates winning the gold medal in an alpine ski, women's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Shiffrin ends her Olympic medal drought by winning slalom gold-2
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin kisses the gold medal of the alpine ski, women's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
Shiffrin ends her Olympic medal drought by winning slalom gold-3
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin on her way to winning an alpine ski, women's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
Shiffrin ends her Olympic medal drought by winning slalom gold-4
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates winning an alpine ski, women's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
Shiffrin ends her Olympic medal drought by winning slalom gold-5
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin is overcome with emotion after winning an alpine ski, women's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Shiffrin ends her Olympic medal drought by winning slalom gold-6
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, center, winner of an alpine ski, women's slalom race, celebrates with second-placed Switzerland's Camille Rast, left, and third-placed Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
Shiffrin ends her Olympic medal drought by winning slalom gold-7
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, center, winner of an alpine ski, women's slalom race, is congratulated by second-placed Switzerland's Camille Rast, right, and third-placed Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Shiffrin ends her Olympic medal drought by winning slalom gold-8
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin crosses the finish line to win an alpine ski, women's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Shiffrin ends her Olympic medal drought by winning slalom gold-9
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
Shiffrin ends her Olympic medal drought by winning slalom gold-Mikaela Shiffrin
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course to win an alpine ski, women's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
Shiffrin ends her Olympic medal drought by winning slalom gold-11
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes in at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
Shiffrin ends her Olympic medal drought by winning slalom gold-Mikaela Shiffrin
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
Mikaela Shiffrin ends her Olympic medal drought by winning slalom gold-13
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Marco Trovati
Mikaela Shiffrin ends her Olympic medal drought by winning slalom gold-14
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes during an alpine ski, women's slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
