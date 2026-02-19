Mikaela Shiffrin: American Alpine Skiing Great Ends Olympic Medal Drought With Slalom Gold At Milan Cortina 2026 Games
Mikaela Shiffrin ended her Olympic medal drought Wednesday (February 18, 2026) thanks to a couple of dominant runs in the women's slalom at the Milan Cortina Games. The American skiing legend had a rapid combined time of 1min 39.10 seconds en route to her third Olympic gold, and first since the giant slalom title at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. The 30-year-old finished 1.50 seconds ahead of world champion Camille Rast of Switzerland. Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson settled for the bronze medal in the star-studded Alpine skiing event held at Olimpia delle Tofane in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Shiffrin claimed her first gold medal 12 years ago at the Sochi Games 2014, becoming the youngest Olympic slalom winner. With 108 World Cup wins already, the only one to have breached the 100-mark, men or women, she is widely considered the greatest alpine skier.
