MEX Vs JAM, Copa America 2024: Mexico Brush Past Jamaica In Texas - In Pics

Mexico's goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez, left, Johan Vasquez, center, and Cesar Montes celebrate after beating 1-0 Jamaica during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston.
Mexico's Jorge Sanchez, left, tries block a shot by Jamaica's Greg Leigh during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston.
Mexico's Guillermo Martinez, left, challeges Jamaica's goalkeeper Jahmali Waite during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston.
Mexico's Cesar Montes, front, clears the ball, past Jamaica's Damion Lowe during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston.
Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Jamaica during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston.
Mexico's Julian Quinonez falls on the pitch challenged by Jamaica's Di'Shon Bernard during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston.
Jamaica's Michail Antonio, top, is tackled by Mexico's Jorge Sanchez during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston.
Jamaica fans cheer for their team during a Copa America Group B soccer match against Mexico in Houston.
A mexican fan poses for photos with his national flag during a Copa America Group B soccer match against Jamaica in Houston.
Jamaica's Demarai Gray, left, reaches for the ball past Mexico's Luis Romo during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston, Texas.