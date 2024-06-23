Sports

MEX Vs JAM, Copa America 2024: Mexico Brush Past Jamaica In Texas - In Pics

Mexico brushed past Jamaica in their 2024 Copa America opener thanks to Gerardo Arteaga’s goal in the 69th minute of the game. However, they had 20 shots with nine on target, dominating 62% possession. Mexico will next take on Venezuela, while Jamaica will meet Ecuador.

Mexico's goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez Photo: AP/Kevin M. Cox

Mexico's goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez, left, Johan Vasquez, center, and Cesar Montes celebrate after beating 1-0 Jamaica during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston.

Mexicos Jorge Sanchez
Mexico's Jorge Sanchez Photo: AP/Kevin M. Cox

Mexico's Jorge Sanchez, left, tries block a shot by Jamaica's Greg Leigh during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston.

Mexicos Guillermo Martinez
Mexico's Guillermo Martinez Photo: AP/Kevin M. Cox

Mexico's Guillermo Martinez, left, challeges Jamaica's goalkeeper Jahmali Waite during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston.

Mexicos Cesar Montes
Mexico's Cesar Montes Photo: AP/Kevin M. Cox

Mexico's Cesar Montes, front, clears the ball, past Jamaica's Damion Lowe during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston.

Mexicos Gerardo Arteaga
Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Jamaica during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston.

Mexicos Julian Quinonez
Mexico's Julian Quinonez Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Mexico's Julian Quinonez falls on the pitch challenged by Jamaica's Di'Shon Bernard during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston.

Jamaicas Michail Antonio
Jamaica's Michail Antonio Photo: AP/Kevin M. Cox

Jamaica's Michail Antonio, top, is tackled by Mexico's Jorge Sanchez during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston.

Copa America
Copa America Photo: AP/Kevin M. Cox

Jamaica fans cheer for their team during a Copa America Group B soccer match against Mexico in Houston.

Copa America Soccer
Copa America Soccer Photo: AP/Kevin M. Cox

A mexican fan poses for photos with his national flag during a Copa America Group B soccer match against Jamaica in Houston.

Copa America 2024
Copa America 2024 Photo: AP/Kevin M. Cox

Jamaica's Demarai Gray, left, reaches for the ball past Mexico's Luis Romo during a Copa America Group B soccer match in Houston, Texas.

