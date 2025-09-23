Marseille Vs PSG, Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Dismisses Ballon d'Or Distraction After Classique Defeat

Marseille beat PSG 1-0 in Le Classique, ending PSG’s 23-game away goal-scoring streak
Luis Enrique dismissed suggestions that Ballon d’Or hype distracted his squad
PSG’s attacking core looked subdued despite dominating possession
Luis Enrique was frustrated after Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 defeat to Marseille, but refused the idea that the Ballon d'Or ceremony had been a distraction.
Le Classique had been rearranged from Sunday to Monday due to inclement weather in southern France, meaning that PSG could not attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony.
Ousmane Dembele, who won the Ballon d'Or, was at the ceremony, along with Desire Doue and Joao Neves, who are all out through injury.
As such, Luis Enrique, who was named as the best men's coach, watched on as Nayef Aguerd's early goal proved decisive following a blunder from Lucas Chevalier.
PSG had scored in each of their last 23 away games leading into Monday's match, but they failed to turn their second-half pressure into a goal, finishing with 0.7 expected goals (xG) from their 12 attempts.
Asked if the players who were nominated but unable to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony had that on their minds, Luis Enrique said: "I do not agree. We pressed in a sensational way, in an incredible way.
"What we can criticise is the number of simple mistakes we have made, too much for this type of game.
"I am not happy with the result, but with the ambition, confidence and DNA of the team, yes. And it is normal to lose games in the competition. We don't look for excuses."
PSG have now lost three of their last nine Ligue 1 games (W6), after suffering only one defeat in the previous 59, against Toulouse in May 2024 (W44 D14).
It was their first loss away to Marseille in Ligue 1 since November 2011, and ended their 100% start to the league campaign.
"We are not used to losing matches. We played a good game; it was close in the first minutes, but we deserved more," Luis Enrique added.
"We had three clear opportunities, and it's a shame that it finished like that because it's a match that is always important for us.
"A defeat in Le Classique is always difficult, but you have to prepare for the next match in the best possible way."
Roberto De Zerbi, meanwhile, was sent off in second-half stoppage time after tempers flared.
Marseille ended a run of 12 home matches without a win over PSG (D3 L9), the longest in their history against a single opponent in the top-flight.
And De Zerbi was delighted to get a victory over the reigning champions, claiming it as one of his best victories since joining Marseille.
"Yes, it's one of the most beautiful days since I arrived," he said.
"I came here for the Velodrome and to beat PSG, the team that represents power, that has been winning without rival for years, which I don't accept in my philosophy.
"But we haven't done anything so far: the most important thing is on Friday in Strasbourg to take another step towards the goal of building a great team."