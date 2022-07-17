Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Manchester United Transfers: Lisandro Martinez All Set To Join EPL Giants

Lisandro Martinez flew into England this weekend to finalize the move. He still has to pass a medical.

The move will see Lisandro Martinez rejoin manager Erik ten Hag.
The move will see Lisandro Martinez rejoin manager Erik ten Hag. Courtesy: Twitter

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 11:46 pm

Manchester United has reached an agreement with Ajax to buy defender Lisandro Martínez for nearly $58 million. (More Football News)

The center back flew into England this weekend to finalize the move which will see him rejoin manager Erik ten Hag, who moved to United from Ajax.

The 24-year-old Martínez still has to pass a medical examination and sign a contract.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martínez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalized, and to UK visa requirements,” United said in a statement on Sunday.

Ajax said the transfer fee will be 57.37 million euros ($57.9 million) with a potential further 10 million euros for the Dutch club in conditional add-ons.

The 24-year-old Martínez has played seven times for Argentina.

