Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Malaysia Masters 2022 Badminton: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, Enter 2nd Round; Saina Nehwal Bows Out

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu suffered mid-game scare before beating Chinese He Bing Jiao 21-13, 17-21, 21-15 in the first round of Malaysia Masters.

PV Sindhu will next face another Chinese Zhang Yi Man in the Malaysia Masters 2022 second round.
PV Sindhu will next face another Chinese Zhang Yi Man in the Malaysia Masters 2022 second round. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 4:36 pm

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was made to toil hard by China's He Bing Jiao before emerging victorious in the opening round of the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament on Wednesday. (More Badminton News) 

Meanwhile, it was curtains for 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, Saina Nehwal, who lost to Kim Ga Eun of South Korea in her opening round tie. Saina lost 21-16, 17-21, 14-21.

The seventh seed Sindhu took close to an hour to knock out Bing Jiao 21-13, 17-21, 21-15 and move to the second round. By virtue of the win, the no.7 Sindhu exacted revenge for her first-round exit from the Indonesia Open last month when Bing Jiao had defeated her in straight games.

The Chinese still leads the head to head 10-9. In the men's singles, B Sai Praneeth and Parupalli Kashyap moved to the second round with contrasting wins. Praneeth hardly broke a sweat against Kevin Cordon, registering an easy 21-8, 21-9 win over Guatemalan in less than half an hour.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of Malaysia Masters Badminton: Watch PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy Live

Pullela Gopichand To Speak With Park Tae Sang To Address PV Sindhu’s Issues Before Commonwealth Games 2022

Malaysia Open 2022: PV Sindhu Fails To Break Tai Tzu Ying Jinx, Crashes Out In Quarterfinals

Kashyap came back from a one-game deficit to dispatch local favourite Tommy Sugiarto 16-21, 21-16 21-16. Praneeth will take on Li Shi Feng in the pre-quarterfinals. However, it was the end of the road for Sameer Verma, who went down fighting to fourth seed Chinese Taipei shuttler Chou Tien Chen 21-10, 12-21, 14-21.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy, and the women's doubles pair of N Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will be in action.

Tags

Sports Badminton PV Sindhu Malaysia Masters B Sai Praneeth Parupalli Kashyap Sameer Verma HS Prannoy Saina Nehwal N Sikki Reddy Ashwini Ponnappa
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read