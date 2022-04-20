Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
LSG Vs RCB: KL Rahul Fined, Marcus Stoinis Reprimanded For Breach Of IPL Code Of Conduct

Lucknow Super Giants lost their IPL 2022 match on Tuesday to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 18 runs at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

LSG Vs RCB: KL Rahul Fined, Marcus Stoinis Reprimanded For Breach Of IPL Code Of Conduct
KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants suffered their third loss of IPL 2022 on Tuesday. IPL

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 4:16 pm

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has been fined 20 per cent of his match-fee for an unspecified breach of Code of Conduct during his side's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL at at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

LSG vs RCB HighlightsScorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Rahul admitted to the "Level 1 offence" of the IPL Code of Conduct and "accepted the sanction", the IPL said in a release.

Rahul's team-mate Marcus Stoinis has also been reprimanded for breaching an the IPL Code of Conduct during the same match which RCB won by 18 runs on Tuesday night.

Stoinis' Code of Conduct breach was also not specified, though he was seen arguing with the on-field umpire during an over bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

"Mr Stoinis admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the release said.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

