IPL 2022, LSG Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores: Lucknow, Bangalore Battle For Top Spot

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore are levels on points after six matches each in IPL 2022. Follow LSG vs RCB live cricket scores and updates.
Indian Premier League debutants Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have really done well so far in the tournament. While Gujarat Titans sit at the top of the table with 10 points from six matches, LSG are breathing down their neck, two points adrift after half-a-dozen games. Among the 'old' timers, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have shown a bit of consistency and kept pace with the newbies. Tuesday night's clash at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium between LSG vs RCB will determine who catches up with GT. Both Lucknow and Bangalore are level on points, only separated by Net Run Rate. Lucknow Super Giants look stronger on paper but a team that has three experienced batsmen in Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, can never be called the underdogs. Follow updates and live cricket scores of LSG vs RCB, IPL 2022 match.
(Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule)
Hello everyone, welcome to this space. Two teams - RCB and LSG - with similar story so far in IPL 2022 face each other today. Both have 8 points each, but one will make it 10 today. Which will be the team? We will get to know soon. Stay connected, we will be providing you all the match updates, including scores here.
