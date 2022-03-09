Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Liverpool Vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Reds Reach Quarterfinals Despite Loss

Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal for Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match but Liverpool are through to the next round on aggregate.   

Liverpool Vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Reds Reach Quarterfinals Despite Loss
Action during Liverpool vs Inter Milan tie in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 at Anfield on Tuesday. Twitter (Liverpool)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 9:02 am

Liverpool could cope with their first Anfield loss in a year to still overcome Inter Milan and reach the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. (More Football News)

Leading 2-0 from the last-16 first leg in Italy, Lautaro Martinez’s swerving shot that reduced the deficit in the 61st minute gave the Italian champions hope of a comeback.

But within two minutes, Inter’s task was made more difficult when Alexis Sanchez was sent off after his follow-through on Fabinho earned him a second booking.

Related stories

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: PSG’s Kylian Mbappe Suffers Foot Injury Ahead Of Real Madrid Decider

La Liga 2021-22: Real Madrid Prepare With Real Sociedad Win Before UEFA Champions League Decider

UEFA Nations League: Albania Refuses To Play Russia Following Ukraine Invasion

Liverpool held on to lose 1-0 and advance 2-1 on aggregate. The 2019 Champions League winners are in the quarterfinals for the fourth time in five years despite their first loss in the competition this season.

Liverpool had chances to level. Mohamed Salah volleyed against the post and Luis Diaz’s close-range shot was deflected over by Arturo Vidal.

“We struggled in the beginning,” Salah said. “We managed to hold the ball up more in the second half. The most important thing is we qualified. Hopefully we’ll be better in the next game.”

Inter went out with only the consolation of being the first team to win at Anfield since Fulham 366 days earlier.

“The difficulties we had were pretty close to what I expected,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told broadcaster BT Sport. “Inter are a really good side and set up for these kind of games. They are really fighters and I’m happy we don’t play this type of team every week.”

Liverpool are still in contention for a quadruple after winning the League Cup last month, then reaching the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and closing Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League 2021-22 to six points with a game in hand.

Inter’s focus now returns to trying to catch AC Milan in Serie A 2021-22, with two points to make up and a game in hand. “We did our best at Anfield,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said. “And we come out of these two games as a better side, strengthened.”

Tags

Sports Liverpool vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Champions League Football UCL Liverpool Inter Milan Lautaro Martinez Premier League Serie A FA Cup Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp League Cup Manchester City Football Liverpool, England
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan

New Age Businesswoman Palak Puri Ghosh Empowers Women To Shatter Their Glass Ceiling

New Age Businesswoman Palak Puri Ghosh Empowers Women To Shatter Their Glass Ceiling