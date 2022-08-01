Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs India, 2nd T20I: Watch WI Vs IND Cricket Match Live

A bouyant Indian national cricket team will look to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20 International series against the West Indies on Monday. The WI vs IND cricket match at Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

India won the first match by 68 runs with veteran Dinesh Karthik hitting 1 19-ball 41 in a man-of-the-match award-winning performance. Skipper Rohit Sharma, however, was the top scorer (64 off 44) as India posted 190/6.

Young pacer Arshdeep Singh then claimed two wickets to help restrict the Windies to 122/8. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi also claimed a brace each. Shamarh Brooks was the Windies' top score, 20 of 15.

West Indies vs India, T20I head-to-head record

The two teams have met 21 times in T20Is, and the head-to-head record is India's favour, 14-6. There was one no result. India have won the last five meetings. And they have also won the last four bilateral T20I series against the Windies.

In the Caribbean, India have won three and lost two T20Is. Overall, India have played 170 T20Is so far, winning 111 and losing 54. The Windies have played 164, winning 70 and losing 84.

West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I match details

Match : India's tour of West Indies 2022, 2nd T20I match;

Date : August 1 (Monday), 2022;

Time : 8:00 PM IST/10:30 AM local;

Venue : Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

How to watch West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I match?

Fans in India can watch the West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I match live on Doordarshan (DD Sports). Live streaming of the 2nd WI vs IND T20I cricket match will be available on FanCode.

Squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Devon Thomas