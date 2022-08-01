West Indies Vs India, 2nd T20I Will Start Two Hours Late - Here's Why

The start of the second T20 International between West Indies and India has been delayed by two hours due to "significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad". (More Cricket News)

The match at Warner Park, Basseterre was originally scheduled to start at 8 PM IST/ 10.30 AM local time. It will now start at 10:00 PM IST/ 12.30 PM local.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed there will be a delay in the start of the second match in the Goldmedal T20I Cup, powered by Kent Water Purifiers T20I between West Indies and India to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts today, August 1st," said a CWI release.

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders."

The third game is scheduled for Tuesday at the same venue. The two teams will then meet in Florida, USA for the fourth and fifth T20Is.

India won the first T20I in Tarouba, Trinidad by 68 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.