Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

With a new Test captain in Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh's tour of West Indies 2022 started with much optimism. But the first lasted three days as Windies thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets at North Sound, Antigua. Bangladesh will hope for improved performance in the second and final Test match. The WI vs BAN cricket match will be telecast live. Also, follow live scores HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE. (More Cricket News)

Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Windies skipper's call was validated by his bowlers, with the pacers dismissing Bangladesh for a meagre 103 runs in just 32.5 overs. Jayden Seales (3/33) and Alzarri Joseph (3/33) claimed three wickets while veteran pacer Kemar Roach struck a brace (2/21). Kyle Mayers got one. For Bangladesh, skipper Shakib Al Hasan scored 51 off 67. Tamim Iqbal was the second-highest scorer (29 off 43) in the first innings.

Windies made 265 in reply despite Mehidy Hasan's four-wicket haul (4/59). Kraigg Brathwaite played a patient knock, facing 268 balls. But the Windies skipper missed out on a deserved century, getting out on 94. Jermaine Blackwood hit 63 off 139.

Shakib (63 off 99) and Nurul Hasan (64 off 147) tried to resurrect the Bangladesh innings, but they could manage only 245. Roach claimed a fifer (5/53), while Alzarri Joseph took 3/55. And the Windies, despite losing early wickets, chased down the target of 84 runs in 22 overs. John Campbell hit 58 off 67.

The win helped Windies pocket crucial ICC World Test Championship points. They have 43.75 PCT and are sixth in the nine-team table. Bangladesh are ninth with 14.81 PCT.

West Indies vs Bangladesh, second Test match details

Match : ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, West Indies vs Bangladesh;

Matchdays : June 24 to June 28, 2022;

Start time : 7:30 PM IST/10:00 AM local every day;

Venue : Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

How to watch West Indies vs Bangladesh, second Test cricket match?

In India, fans can live stream West Indies vs Bangladesh, second Test match on FanCode.

In the Caribbean, the WI vs BAN second Test match will be telecast live on ESPN Caribbean.

In Bangladesh, fans can watch it on ICC TV. Earlier, it was widely reported that T-Sports will telecast the tour. But it didn't happen. And there was a blackout in Bangladesh. Now, it's confirmed that T-Sports has bagged the broadcasting rights for the remainder of Bangladesh's tour of West Indies.

Other regions: Canada - ATN; USA - ESPN+, UK - BT Sport; New Zealand - Sky Sports; Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport; South East Asia - Eleven Sports; Middle East and North Africa - Etisalat; Others - Windies Cricket YouTube and ICC TV.

West Indies vs Bangladesh, Test cricket head-to-head record

West Indies lead Bangladesh 13-4 in the Test head-to-head record. Two matches have ended in draws. In the last five matches, Windies have a 4-1 lead.

In the Windies, Bangladesh have won two in the previous eight matches, with the first meeting ending in a draw.

Playin XIs in the first Test

West Indies : Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.