WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Toss And Playing XIs: West Indies Bowl First Against Bangladesh

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the second Test on Friday. The match is being played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Live Scores | Live Streaming | Cricket News

West Indies made one change with Anderson Phillip in for Gudakesh Motie. A couple of changes for Bangladesh. Anamul Haque and Shoriful Islam in for former captain Mominul Haque and Mustafizur Rahman respectively.

Playing XIs

West Indies : Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip.

Bangladesh : Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam.

The last time the two teams met at the venue in 2014, West Indies won by 296 runs with Shivnarine Chanderpaul hitting 84 and 101 not out in a player of the match performance. Then led by now Hajj-bound Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh could manage 161 all out and 192 all out in reply to Windies' 380 all out and 269/7 declared.

Shakib Al Hasan, who missed the 2014 tour, has demanded a better batting show from his teammates as the visitors seek to level the series.

West Indies are eyeing a sixth Test series sweep against Bangladesh. They won the first Test in North Sound, Antigua by seven wickets. Kemar Roach, who took seven wickets, including a fifer, picked the player of the match award.

Bangladesh were dismissed for 103 in the first innings in Windies replied with 265, then the tourists made 245. John Campbell hit an unbeaten 58 to anchor the chase for the Windies' 13th win in 19 against Bangladesh, and the third on the trot.

Bangladesh last beat Windies, their fourth, in 2018. That win in Dhaka helped Bangladesh complete a second series win against the Windies.

As things stand now, the Windies are sixth in the ICC World Test Championship table with 43.75 PCT. Bangladesh are ninth with 14.81 PCT.