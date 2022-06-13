Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Watch SL Vs AUS Cricket Match Live

Check match and telecast details of Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st ODI cricket match - Date, time, venue, likely XIs, head-to-head record, etc.

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Watch SL Vs AUS Cricket Match Live
Dasun Shanaka denied Australia a T20I series sweep of Sri Lanka. Watch SL vs AUS, 1st ODI cricket match live. Courtesy: Twitter (@OfficialSLC)

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 5:15 pm

After a thrilling three-match T20I series, Sri Lanka and Australia will renew their rivalry in the ODIs with the first match on Tuesday. The first SL vs AUS, ODI cricket match in Pallekele will be telecast live. (More Cricket News)

Australia, thanks to their earnest start, won the T20Is 2-1. But Sri Lanka will be buoyed by their performance in the third match, which witnessed skipper Dasun Shanaka playing probably his best knock so far. Now the focus shifts to a longer format.

Somehow, the five-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia will not be a part of the Super League, which will serve as part of the next ICC ODI World Cup qualification. But this is a good opportunity to start preparations for the World Cup in India. And both the teams have named almost full-strength squads for the 50-over leg of the tour.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, ODI head-to-head

This will be the 99th meeting between Sri Lanka and Australia in ODIs. Australia lead the head-to-head record 61-33, and they have won the last four.

In Sri Lanka, the head-to-head record is 15-13 in favour of the hosts, but the Aussies won the last three meetings, way back in 2016.

Series-wise, the head-to-head record is 3-3 with one ending in a draw. Last time Australia were in Sri Lanka, they hammered the hosts 4-1.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st ODI match details

Match: First ODI match of Australia's tour of Sri Lanka 2022;
Date: June 14 (Tuesday), 2022
Time: 2:30 PM IST/local
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri Lanka

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st ODI match live?

Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st ODI cricket match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of SL vs AUS cricket match on June 14 will ve available on SonyLiv.

Likely playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

