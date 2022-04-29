Live Streaming Of RR Vs MI, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

After a gap of one week, IPL 2022 action returns to DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. It will be the 44th match of the ongoing 15th edition of the tournament that will see a winless Mumbai Indians facing one of the strongest teams of this season - Rajasthan Royals - on Saturday. While Rajasthan need two more wins to more or less secure a playoff berth for themselves, Mumbai are still searching their first win in IPL 2022.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the RR vs MI live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

Rajasthan Royals: The side has got overdependent on its opener Jos Buttler who is in the form of his life. Buttler failed in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and RR found hard to cope with it. However, a Riyan Parag Special saved their blushes in the game. The side possesses a powerful batting line-up. Among the few weak links is Devdutt Padikkal at the top, who has scored just one fifty so far. Skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetymer have been among the runs. Their bowling is equally good as the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have fared well so far, while Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna have managed the pace bowling department.

Mumbai Indians: Their opening has been a pure flop. While Rohit Sharma has not played any match-defining knock so far, his partner, Ishan Kishan, too has failed to perform after the first two games. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Dewald Brewis have played good individual knocks, but they need to fire in unison. Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard too has looked out of form. In the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah has been on the money but the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith have failed to complement him.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians have played 26 matches against each other in IPL so far. Mumbai have won 13 of them, Rajasthan won 12, while one game ended without a result. In the recent match between the sides, RR had defeated MI by 23 runs.

VENUE AND PITCH

RR and MI play their IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The surface has offered good help to the bowlers. In the past three games at the venue, teams defending a total have won. Given that it is a night game, the captain that wins the toss would like to bowl first.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah