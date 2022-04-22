Live Streaming Of Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022: Watch RCB Vs SRH Cricket Match Live

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the two in-form teams in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Saturday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The match RCB vs SRH match will be telecast live on TV and fans can also stream it online.

RCB are second in the points table with five wins from seven matches. The Faf du Plessis-led RCB are on a two-match winning run. But their opponents, SRH have registered four wins on the trot after losing the first two.

The match starts at 7:30 PM IST, after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans fixture at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Team News

All eyes will be on Umran Malik and Dinesh Karthik. Malik has scorched the IPL with his veritable pace, and the youngster has given Sunrisers Hyderbad the much-needed impetus in their bid to make the IPL play-offs. Karthik, a veteran, has finally shown his true batting skills with some stunning knocks for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their face-off will be a mouth-watering prospect.

But the RCB vs SRH fixture will be much more than the aforementioned match-up.

Royal Challengers Bangalore : Skipper Faf du Plessis has led from the front. In the last outing, he scored 96 against Lucknow Super Giants. But the poor forms of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell remain a concern. RCB however have a potent bowling attack featuring the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Wanindu Hasarnaga.

RCB likely playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad : Skipper Kane Williamson has only one 50+ score this season, but the team has found enough match winners to register four back-to-back win matches, a feat no other team has managed so far. And they will look to continue the winning run. Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran -- each one of them can win matches with the bat; and Malik has the company of wily pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen.

SRH likely playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Head-to-head

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met 19 times. Hyderabad lead Bangalore 11-8 in the head-to-head record, including a Super Over win.

Last season, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs in the first leg. Hyderabad won the return leg by four runs.

How To Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Cricket Match?

Venue And Pitch

Like other venues this IPL season, Brabourne Stadium has also witnessed high-scoring matches. In the nine matches played so far here, the magical 200-run has been breached three times. There were three more 180+ scores. Brabourne sure is a batting venue. Expect another high-scoring match. But in the last match, Delhi Capitals dismissed Punjab Kings for 115, then chased it down in 10.3 overs for a nine-wicket win.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore : Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.