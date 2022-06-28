Live Streaming Of Rafael Nadal Vs Francisco Cerundolo: Watch Wimbledon 2022 Tennis Match Live

Rafael Nadal will play his first Wimbledon match in three years on Tuesday. The 22-time Grand Slam winner faces Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in the gentlemen's first-round match. The Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo tennis match will be telecast live. (More Tennis News)

Nadal, 36, is a two-time champion at All England Club, having won the title in 2008 and 2010 with final victories against Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych respectively. Nadal is also a three-time finalist -- in 2006, 2007 and 2011.

Rafael Nadal has a 53-12 win-loss record at Wimbledon. He last competed at All England Club in 2019, and lost to Federer in the semis.



This will be the first meeting between Rafael Nadal and Francisco Cerundolo. The second-seeded Spaniard will start as the favourite.

Nadal has already won the Australian Open and French Open to claim the first two Grand Slam tournaments, and he currently enjoys a 30-3 win-loss record this season.

Francisco Cerundolo, 23, has won 12 off 22 matches this season. But the 42nd-ranked Argentine has registered some big wins, including victories against Reilly Opelka, Gael Monfils, Frances Tiafoe, Jannik Sinner. Cerundolo is making his first appearance at Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo, Wimbledon 2022 match details

Match : Gentlemen's singles first-round match between Rafael Nadal and Francisco Cerundolo;

Date : July 28 (Tuesday), 2022;

Time : Tentative start time is 7:15 PM IST, after the ladies' singles match between top-seed Iga Swiatek of Poland and Jana Fett of Croatia.

Venue : Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

How to watch Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo, Wimbledon 2022 tennis match

Star Sports Network will telecast Rafael Nadal vs Francisco Cerundolo tennis match live. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.